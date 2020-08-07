I think the first thing to do is look at the quality of the caffeine you are drinking, and what else is present in your beverage.

The next thing: You may want to consider getting a genetic test, to see if you are a rapid metabolizer or a slow metabolizer of caffeine. This might help you understand your limits.

Then, one of the most important steps is to understand how much caffeine you need to ingest—and over what period of time—in order to reap the benefits without the negative consequences. For example, while you may prefer espresso, do you really need to drink three shots over an hour in order to concentrate on your big presentation at work? Probably not. We actually know that our performance on various tasks may improve if we take small doses of caffeine over a longer interval of time. This is the concept of caffeine microdosing, and it can help you get just the right amount for your body.