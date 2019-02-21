Blood-Sugar-Balancing Herbs & Teas That We Should All Have On Hand

Last but not least, let's not forget about turmeric. This anti-inflammatory super-herb has a lot of functions and can be helpful in a wide variety of settings. One of these is with regards to blood sugar management. Curcumin has been shown to help prevent diabetes7 in those who are prediabetic, and it can also downregulate alpha-glucosidase and alpha-amylase (enzymes found in the intestinal tract that are critical for the digestion of carbohydrates), which helps control sugar levels in the blood. Luckily, turmeric is also easy to add to pretty much any meal, and you can also whip up some homemade golden milk latte.