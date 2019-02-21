Blood-Sugar-Balancing Herbs & Teas That We Should All Have On Hand

In addition to these helpful teas, herbs can also be great weapons to add to your blood-sugar-friendly wellness routine. My favorite herb for this is cinnamon. A recent randomized controlled clinical trial showed that cinnamon could improve factors such as BMI, body fat, and visceral fat in addition to blood sugar indices and lipid profiles. Try putting cinnamon on top of your mixed berries, coffee, or even add it to your matcha. There are so many ways to get the benefits of this powerful herb!

Another great option is Gymnema sylvestre, which has been referred to as the "platform" of therapies for those with diabetes because it has significant blood-sugar-lowering properties. It literally blocks sugar from being absorbed, which sounds pretty amazing if you ask me.

Last but not least, let's not forget about turmeric. This anti-inflammatory super-herb has a lot of functions and can be helpful in a wide variety of settings. One of these is with regards to blood sugar management. Curcumin has been shown to help prevent diabetes in those who are prediabetic, and it can also downregulate alpha-glucosidase and alpha-amylase (enzymes found in the intestinal tract that are critical for the digestion of carbohydrates), which helps control sugar levels in the blood. Luckily, turmeric is also easy to add to pretty much any meal, and you can also whip up some homemade golden milk latte.

So, there you have it! You can see that on top of making healthy food choices and getting plenty of exercise, there are a whole bunch of ways to naturally help improve your blood sugar levels. Keep in mind, however, that it's important to discuss using these supplements and herbs with your physician. It's possible you may lower your blood sugar levels too much and develop hypoglycemia.

Even if you have diabetes, if you systematically include some of these natural remedies in your toolbox—while also focusing on some of the key elements of lifestyle modification—you may be able to give a boost to the treatments you are already taking for blood sugar control. As always, when sourcing teas, herbs, and supplements, try to go with trusted brands that have purity certifications to avoid any potential issues with contaminants or dosage.