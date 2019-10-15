Do You Have Healthy Blood Sugar? Here's How To Tell + How To Lower It Naturally

Remember that time you ate too much birthday cake as a kid (...or maybe that was last week)? For a few minutes you were flying high, happy as can be. Then came the equally intense crash, leaving you exhausted, cranky, and craving another sweet treat.

We’ve all experienced the profound impact our blood sugar levels have on energy and mood, and it’s no fun. But beyond being an energy-draining annoyance, imbalanced blood sugar can seriously impair your ability to meet the demands of daily life, and—if chronically elevated—wreak havoc on your long-term health.

Even if you think you lead a relatively healthy lifestyle and have your blood sugar levels under control, not everyone’s good at spotting the warning signs. In fact, a staggering one-third of Americans have prediabetes—higher than normal blood sugar levels that aren’t yet considered type 2 diabetes—but 90 percent of them don’t even know it.

With prediabetes, instead of fueling your cells, sugar builds up in your bloodstream. High blood sugar occurs when your pancreas doesn't make enough insulin or your cells become resistant to the action of insulin, or both. Among other complications, prediabetes puts you at greater risk for stroke, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Even for people who aren’t necessarily at a high risk for developing diabetes, poorly managed blood sugar can lead to common complications, including fatigue, weight gain, and sugar cravings.The good news: With the right lifestyle and dietary tweaks, lowering your blood sugar and avoiding complications is easier than you think.

Here's how to tell if your blood sugar is out of whack and simple ways to lower your blood sugar naturally and effectively.