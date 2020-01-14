6 Science-Backed Benefits of Probiotics & Who Should Take Them

Aside from the probiotic strains themselves, also pay attention to the number of colony-forming units (CFUs) listed on the product label. (A typical probiotic supplement contains anywhere from 1 to 50 billion CFUs per dose.) Higher CFU counts aren’t necessarily more potent than lower ones though, say the National Institutes of Health. As Rountree sums it up, “More doesn't necessarily equal better.” Adding, “You want something that's got a good stability, got a good shelf life, and then you want to have strains that have actually been well-researched.”

It is important to seek out products that list their CFU count on the label’s expiration date though. (Beyond that date, it’s not guaranteed that the product will have the amount of CFUs listed on the label, King says.) If a probiotic only lists the CFU count “at the time of manufacture,” then there’s no guarantee the product will still be as potent by the time you use it.

No matter what product you end up choosing, you’ll want to follow the storage directions to keep your product as potent as possible. “Some probiotics will need to be refrigerated while others may just need to be stored in a cool, dry place,” King says.