Most targeted probiotic supplements will deliver strains at 1 to 10 billion CFU per serving. For products featuring multiple strains, the total CFU can obviously also vary, but are typically 20 billion CFU and up.

The exact dosing can be tricky to pinpoint, given that there is no overarching recommendation. “There is no dosage that we know of, or study of efficacy that correlates to exact proper dosage of probiotics for everyone,” says Ashkan Farhadi, M.D., a gastroenterologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center. “We know that probiotics and certain species of probiotics are important." Their exacting dosing is a tad more cryptic.

As mbg's Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN shares, "While probiotic research is certainly still emerging in real-time, the exact amount of each probiotic strain in the formula should be backed by science. In other words, if it's a probiotic that supports gut health, each strain's dose should correspond to some quality published literature for gut health parameters."*

Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet, agrees that “there is no general rule,” adding, “the amount needed may vary from person to person, depending on the reason they are taking probiotics.” But, in general, she says, you want to see a minimum of 1 billion to 10 billion CFUs per strain listed on the label.

"Most of us benefit from a reasonably dosed probiotic product (1 to 30 billion CFU or higher) consisting of a mixture of well-studied probiotic strains,"* registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, previously shared with mbg.

And while mixtures, or combinations, of strains can be incredibly useful, Ferira says to look out for vague dosing on blends. "These not-so-clear 'proprietary blends' of probiotic strains will often share genus and species info, but exclude the specific probiotic strain name(s). Furthermore, they will also share an overall CFU dose for the blend, so how is one to know how much of each strain is included? That's not helpful to consumers."

Also, you'll want keep this in mind, per Erin Morse, R.D., chief clinical dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center: “Higher CFU counts do not necessarily improve the product’s health effects.”

"I call that the sledgehammer approach," renowned integrative physician Robert Rountree, M.D. previously told mbg. "More doesn't necessarily equal better. They have to be targeted. Every bacterium does different things."

As for what strains to look for, Morse says it really depends on why you're taking a probiotics. “Overall, the most common and studied probiotics are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium,” she says. These are overarching genus-level (genera) probiotics that she explains "help support digestion and immunity.”* (For more detailed info on the different strains and what they do, see this guide.)

While there are plenty of foods that contain probiotics, “amounts vary from brand to type of food,” Morse says, adding that, “probiotic levels change due to time on the shelves, manufacturing, heat, and refrigeration.” Meaning, it can be tough to even know how many CFUs you’re getting from a particular food, and that amount can vary based on a slew of different factors.

It can also be difficult to get higher CFUs from food alone, says Jessica Cording, R.D., C.D.N., author of The Little Book of Game-Changers. That’s why many people turn to supplements to get their probiotics.