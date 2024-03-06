And while mixtures, or combinations, of strains can be incredibly useful, Ferira says to look out for vague dosing on blends. "These not-so-clear 'proprietary blends' of probiotic strains will often share genus and species info but exclude the specific probiotic strain name(s). Furthermore, they will also share an overall CFU dose for the blend, so how is one to know how much of each strain is included? That's not helpful to consumers."