Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. Ashley received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia. Her research contributions span weight management, bone health, and vitamin D. Ferira is a nutrition scientist and dietitian with experience in nutrition product development, medical affairs, communications, and SEO writing for global firms, including Nature Made, Metagenics, and Three Ships.

In addition to her mindbodygreen contributions, Ferira is published in Health, Remedy Review, Metagenics Institute, American Family Physician, The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, and Osteoporosis International. She has a passion for the translation of evidence-based science into products and information that help people lead healthier lives. She is a believer in compassionate, informed, and personalized approaches to nutrition and health care. Ashley lives in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina, where she was born and raised. Whether savoring an orchestral performance or delectable meal at a local restaurant, you will find her enjoying Charleston’s cultural and culinary arts with family and friends.