The 7 Best CBD Oils For Sleep That Help You Stay Calm Before Bed*
Disclaimer: Our Website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a healthcare practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3 percent THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2 percent THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
Lack of sleep won’t just make you grumpy, it can also impact brain function, immunity, and metabolic health (and that’s just the start of the list). Adding a sleep aid, like the best CBD oils for sleep, is an easy way to support your snooze by putting your body into a relaxed state.*
If you are looking for products to help with sleep interruptions or to support relaxation and calm before bed, hemp CBD oil may be a good fit.* Below, we take a deep dive into the link between hemp and sleep, as well as our top CBD brands.
What is CBD oil?
Hemp CBD or cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid in the hemp plant. Hemp plant extracts are combined with a carrier oil—such as coconut-derived MCT oil (and sometimes other ingredients such as flavorings)—to make CBD oil or tinctures. This final product can be taken orally, often administered under the tongue using a dropper, or added to food and beverages.
Types of hemp extracts include full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolates. Full-spectrum oils feature all the native compounds in the aerial parts of the hemp plant, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential oils. Additionally, full-spectrum hemp may contain up to 0.3% THC by dry weight (i.e. trace levels). Broad-spectrum oils offer the same rundown of extracts but remove theTHC. As the name suggests, CBD Isolate only has cannabidiol and no other plant-based compounds from hemp.
Although full-spectrum hemp is often considered the gold standard, due to the entourage effect, the best type of hemp for you ultimately comes down to your needs and preferences.
The link between CBD and sleep.
Studies have found that the most common self-reported reasons people take hemp CBD include stress relief, relaxation, and better sleep goals. Research1 suggests that CBD has a calming effect on the central nervous system, which may support improved sleep.
Studies on how the hemp plant affect sleeps are few in number and have resulted in mixed findings. The way cannabis and phytocannabinoids impact sleep continues to be an early and ongoing area of research. What we do know? A large case series study1 published in the Permanente Journal found that taking 25 to 75 milligrams of hemp CBD per day can promote mental and physical relaxation.
Plus, many CBD oils formulated for sleep also boast other complementary ingredients that support rest or relaxation, such as valerian root, chamomile2, lemon balm3, passion flower, and ashwagandh. Just note that many formulas also boast melatonin, which is not recommended for regular or long-term use.
How we picked:
Products should undergo reputable third-party testing with a certificate of analysis available on the site. The COAs confirm products meet advertised CBD and THC levels and fall under the minimal thresholds for pesticides, heavy metals, molds, microbes, and other contaminants.
We looked at how much CBD was included per serving and how many servings were included per bottle to ensure the product met the suggested levels of 25 to 75 mg of hemp CBD (and called out when they didn't).
We studied the formulas to ensure the included ingredients were as clean as possible, with an emphasis on organically sourced components like flavorings and carrier oils. We’ll always call out when products excel in this department (or those that could be improved).
We looked at where brands source their hemp CBD, giving bonus points to brands that source organic options within the U.S. or European crops, which must meet stricter agricultural standards.
Your cheat sheet to CBD dosage:
CBD affects everyone differently, so experts recommend starting with a low dosage and slowly increasing the amount of CBD. Our internal potency guidelines follow this breakdown for CBD dose per serving:
- Gentle: Under 20mg
- Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
- Strong: 40+ mg
Our picks for the best CBD oil for sleep of 2022:
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- No flavorings or preservatives
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (specifically coconut)
- Contain trace levels of THC (if that’s not your thing)
Inspired by the “Cornbread Mafia,” a band of cultivators who grew cannabis in Kentucky through decades of prohibition, Cornbread Hemp creates USDA-certified organic CBD products using Kentucky-grown hemp. “Our supply chain is less than 100 miles from hemp farm, to processing lab, to order fulfillment—resulting in a very sustainable product,” says co-founder Jim Higdon.
Opt for Cornbread Hemp’s Whole Flower CBD Oil, which is available in two strengths, to support a relaxed state*. Made with just two ingredients—organic hemp and organic MCT oil—the full-spectrum pick has a slightly earthy flavor of hemp and comes with a demarcated dropper to help measure out the appropriate dosage.
Although this product doesn’t boast any additional sleep-supporting botanicals (because their premium organic hemp takes the lead), the formula is a top pick for those who want a clean formula with minimal ingredients. Plus, it’s available with a subscribe option to save you 25% on every order.
Sustainability & Packaging: Products are USDA-certified organic and packaged in glass bottles for easy recycling (or repurposing). Plus, the brand’s entire supply chain is less than 100 miles apart.
Transparency: Cornbread Hemp sends all products to be third-party tested, which includes potency assays for an array of cannabinoids, as well as testing for contamination from pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and biological contaminants like bacteria, mold, and mycotoxins from fungus. COAs can be found on the Cornbread Hemp website, and through a QR code on every package.
Best broad-spectrum: Batch Dream CBD Oil Tincture
Pros:
- Organic hemp seed oil, black seed oil, & peppermint oil
- Sourced from family-owned hemp farms in Wisconsin
- Has added terpene blend
Cons:
- Only one flavor available
- Lacking Supplement Facts Label
While most brands opt for MCT oil for their tinctures, Batch switches things up with a hemp seed oil-based tincture—and that’s not the only way Batch sets itself apart from competitors. The broad-spectrum Dream Oil includes both added botanicals (black seed oil) and a unique terpene blend of terpinolene, myrcene, and linalool.
The final product is available in two concentrations: a gentle 16.6 mg of hemp CBD or a strong 50 mg of hemp CBD. Either way, you’ll get a smooth peppermint finish from the added organic peppermint oil.
Sustainability: Batch hemp is organically grown on a multigenerational family farm in Neillsville, Wisconsin, and it undergoes ultra-cold ethanol extraction.
Transparency: Batch CBD products are third-party lab tested and you can view the results of nighttime CBD gummies assessments here. Grow location and hemp strain genetics are shared on the product page, as well.
Advertisement
Best full-spectrum: Tonic CBD Chill Tonic
Pros:
- Contains organic ingredients grown on a biodynamic farm
- Brand prioritizes sustainable farming practices
- Features other botanicals & bioactives
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (specifically coconut)
- Contains added sweetener (maple syrup)
- Lacking Supplement Fact Label
Founded by personal trainer and health coach Brittany Carbone, Tonic CBD was launched in 2017 using hemp grown on Carbone’s family’s farm, Tricolla Farms, in upstate New York. One of the first private hemp farms licensed in the state, Tricolla Farms practices biodynamic farming techniques and embraces sustainable practices, including not growing more than it can process and following a ‘nothing wasted’ philosophy.
The Tonic CBD Chill Tonic combines full-spectrum hemp CBD with an array of botanicals, including black seed oil, lemon balm, and passionflower to promote a relaxed state.* The tincture also features ashwagandha, a popular ayurvedic adaptogen shown to improve sleep quality. To infuse sweetness and flavor to the oil, Tonic adds maple syrup to it, which gives a mild, sweet taste. “The sweet taste is something we get a lot of positive feedback on from our many loyal Chill customers,” says Carbone.
Sustainability & Packaging: Tonic CBD features ingredients from Tricolla Farms, a biodynamic farm that uses sustainable practices. You can learn more about the brand’s sustainable practices by reading about its responsible manufacturing mission on the Tonic CBD website. Although the brand uses organic ingredients, the overall product is not USDA certified organic.
Transparency: “Transparency is very important to us, so we make it easy for customers to verify the product utilizing industry-leading technology that allows customers to simply tap their phone to the top of their Chill tube packaging to instantly access the 3rd party lab reports, product information, and info about our certified organic family farm in Upstate New York,” says Carbone. COAs are also available on the brand’s Certificates of Analysis page.
Best with CBN: cbdMD Sleep Aid CBD PM 1500 mg
Pros:
- Features other botanicals & bioactives
- Available in two flavors
Cons:
- Formulated with melatonin (a hormone)
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (specifically coconut)
Every bottle of cbdMD’s Sleep Aid boasts 1500mg of broad-spectrum hemp combined with MCT carrier oil. The latter helps the body better absorb the hemp plant bioactives, which are fat-soluble. A win considering CBD isn’t the only phytocannabinoid in the hemp extract; it also features cannabinol cannabinol or CBN, a phytochemical compound that also helps promote sleepiness.
What’s more, the oil also includes an array of other botanicals, including valerian root, chamomile, hops, lemon balm, and passionflower. The hardest part will be deciding which flavor of the supercharged formula that you’ll want to try first: berry or mint.
Just be warned the tincture also has a hefty mg dose of melatonin. Though melatonin is a popular sleep supplement, it is not safe for everyday use. Instead this oil may be a good fit for helping to reset your sleep schedule during travel, for specific sleep interruptions, or at the recommendation of your doctor.
Sustainability & Packaging: CBDmd hemp is grown in the United States, and producers follow the FDA’s good manufacturing practices (cGMPS). The product is not organic.
Transparency: Every product is tested both in-house and a third party lab. You can find the results on cbdMD’s certificate of analysis page.
Advertisement
Best for travel: Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Oil (15ml) 375mg
Pros:
- Developed by in-house pharmacists
- Travel-friendly sizes available
- Includes vitamin E
Cons:
- Formulated with melatonin (a hormone)
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (specifically coconut)
Green Roads is known for its pharmacist-formulated products. Not only does compounding pharmacist and co-founder Laura Fuentes help create the formulas, but the brand also boasts two additional pharmacists: Anthony Alfonso and Megan Alfonso.
A recent release, the Sweet Sleep CBD Oil is a broad-spectrum pick that also boasts CBD and vitamin E, an antioxidant, along with sunflower seed oil and lecithin to promote the bioavailability of the fat-soluble cannabinoid. The blue raspberry-flavored formula is packaged in a glass bottle with a marked dropper that helps dole out the exact dosage needed.
It also has 2.5 mg of melatonin, so the oil is best for instances where you need to reset your sleep schedule or while traveling. Luckily, the Sweet Sleep CBD Oil is available in travel-friendly 15 ml bottles (as well as larger 30 ml bottles ) for taking on-the-go.
Sustainability & Packaging: Green Roads doesn’t own its own farms, instead preferring to build relationships with and support hemp farms within the United states. Ingredients in this formula are not organic.
Transparency: Green Roads products are third party tested and COAs can be found on the Green Roads website or simply by using the QR code on the packaging.
Best for beginners: Terra Vita Relax
Pros:
- Also available in moderate & strong strengths
- Features other botanicals & bioactives
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Products are manufactured at a facility that handles wheat, milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and soy
- Sprinkles ashwagandha
CBD affects everyone differently, so it’s a good idea to start with a low dosage if you’re new to hemp. Terra Vita Relax delivers with its Relax CBD oil, which comes in four strengths, including a gentle option.
In addition to full-spectrum CBD, the tropical-punch flavored product contains other ingredients associated with supporting relaxation, including linalool, limonene, and caryophyllene. The ashwagandha addition is so small (6 mg), it’s barely there. Available with a reduced subscription option, the tincture ships in a glass bottle with a dropper for direct application under the tongue.
Terra Vita grows its hemp in Oregon with organic farming methods. The brand’s lab extracts and distills the CBD with a CO2 extraction method selected for its effectiveness. Products are vegan, and GMO-free, and pass pesticide testing limits, too.
Sustainability & Packaging: The hemp used in Terra Vita’s products is grown in Oregon using organic farming methods with a focus on sustainable practices.
Transparency: Terra Vita products are third-party lab tested for potency and purity. Results can be found on the Terra Vita’s certificates of analysis page.
Advertisement
Most potent: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil
Pros:
- Available in 3 flavors
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Not suggested for beginners
Charlotte’s Web was started by seven brothers who developed a unique strain, or cultivar, of U.S.-grown hemp. Today the Colorado-based hemp CBD company has an expansive offering of gummies, topicals, capsules, and tinctures, with many available in extra-strength potencies.
The brand’s strongest offering is the 60mg CBD Oil, a full-spectrum product available in three unique flavors: mint chocolate, orange blossom, and lemon twist. Best for those who are more familiar with CBD, the USDA certified organic formula is also vegan and gluten-free.
Due to the high-potency, this formula is most appropriate for those who are experienced using CBD. If you’re new to hemp CBD, you may want to start with one of Charlotte Web’s lower potency formulas first.
Sustainability & Packaging: The brand is a certified B Corporation and uses organic regenerative farming practices. Packaging is designed with environmental impact in mind.
Transparency: Charlotte’s Web products are third-party tested and you can find COAs on the Look Up Your Certificate of Analysis Page on the Charlotte’s Web website.
What is the best time of day to take CBD oil for sleep?
Hemp CBD affects everyone differently, but CBD brands recommend taking CBD oil for sleep between 30 minutes and two hours before sleep. “Just like with most botanicals, individuals will experience personalized results and should tweak their hemp timing accordingly. Some people will experience calming effects within minutes of ingesting a quality hemp tincture, while other formulas with additional plant ingredients may take longer to present their full array of benefits to support a good night’s sleep,”* explains nutrition scientist and dietitian, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
FAQ:
How quickly do you notice a difference with CBD oil for sleep?
Reviewers of CBD oil for sleep share a wide range of anecdotal experiences when it comes to how soon they noticed a difference in their sleep. Some reported that they feel a difference in their sleep right away, some say it took a few days to a few weeks, and others say that it didn’t make a difference at all. Since hemp CBD affects everyone differently, results will vary.
Does CBD oil for sleep have intoxicating effects?
CBD oil for sleep does not have intoxicating effects. Unlike THC, CBD is a non-psychoactive component of cannabis, so it won’t get you high. Even the THC is present in negligible, trace amounts (since by definition, industrial hemp in the U.S. only contains 0.3% THC or less by dry weight).
The takeaway.
Sleep is essential to whole-body health and your overall well-being, making it extra important to get quality sleep every night. If you want to promote a more restful slumber, the best CBD oils for sleep can help by putting you into a relaxed state before bed.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.