The 7 Best CBD Oils For Sleep That Help You Stay Calm Before Bed*

8 Best CBD Oils For Sleep That Help You Stay Calm Before Bed*
Lack of sleep won't just make you grumpy, it can also impact brain function, immunity, and metabolic health (and that's just the start of the list). Adding a sleep aid, like CBD oils for sleep, is an easy way to support your snooze by putting your body into a relaxed state.*
If you are looking for products to help with sleep interruptions or to support relaxation and calm before bed, hemp CBD oil may be a good fit.* Below, we take a deep dive into the link between hemp and sleep, as well as the best CBD oils for sleep.
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp USDA Organic CBD Oil ($50)
- Best broad-spectrum: Batch Dream CBD Oil Tincture ($75)
- Best with CBN: FOCL Sleep Drops ($79)
- Best flavored: Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Broad Spectrum CBD Oil ($70)
- Most potent: Charlotte's Web CBD Oil ($120)
- Best with melatonin + CBN: cbdMD Sleep Aid CBD PM ($50)
- Best for travel: Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Oil ($40)
- Best full-spectrum: Tonic CBD Chill Tonic ($70)
- Best for beginners: Slumber 3:1 CBD & CBN Tincture ($46)
Is CBD Legal?
What is CBD oil?
Hemp CBD or cannabidiol is a nonpsychoactive cannabinoid in the hemp plant. Hemp plant extracts are combined with a carrier oil—such as coconut-derived MCT oil (and sometimes other ingredients such as flavorings)—to make CBD oil or tinctures.
This final product can be taken orally, often administered under the tongue using a dropper or added to food and beverages.
Types of hemp extracts include full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolates. Full-spectrum oils feature all the native compounds in the aerial parts of the hemp plant, including phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential oils.
Additionally, full-spectrum hemp may contain up to 0.3% THC by dry weight (i.e., trace levels). Broad-spectrum oils offer the same rundown of extracts but remove the THC.
As the name suggests, CBD Isolate only has cannabidiol and no other plant-based compounds from hemp.
Although full-spectrum hemp is often considered the gold standard, due to the entourage effect, the best type of hemp for you ultimately comes down to your needs and preferences.
The link between CBD and sleep
Studies on how the hemp plant affects sleep are few in number and have resulted in mixed findings. The way cannabis and phytocannabinoids impact sleep continues to be an early and ongoing area of research.
What we do know? A large case series study1 published in the Permanente Journal found that taking 25 to 75 milligrams of hemp CBD per day can promote mental and physical relaxation.
Additionally, both a 2017 review2 of cannabis research and a small study from 20223 determined that CBD was a promising treatment for insomnia.
Plus, many CBD oils formulated for sleep also boast other complementary ingredients that support rest or relaxation, such as valerian root, chamomile4, lemon balm5, passion flower, and ashwagandha. Just note that many formulas also boast melatonin, which is not recommended for regular or long-term use.
Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Potency
- Moderate, 25 mg of CBD, Strong 50 mg of CBD
- CBD per bottle
- 350 mg750 mg1,500 mg
- Servings
- 15, 30
Inspired by the "Cornbread Mafia," a band of cultivators who grew cannabis in Kentucky through decades of prohibition, Cornbread Hemp creates USDA-certified organic CBD products using Kentucky-grown hemp. "Our supply chain is less than 100 miles from hemp farm to processing lab to order fulfillment—resulting in a very sustainable product," says co-founder Jim Higdon.
Opt for Cornbread Hemp's Whole Flower CBD Oil, which is available in two strengths, to support a relaxed state*. Made with just two ingredients—organic hemp and organic MCT oil—the full-spectrum pick has a slightly earthy flavor of hemp and comes with a demarcated dropper to help measure out the appropriate dosage.
Although this product doesn't boast any additional sleep-supporting botanicals (because their premium organic hemp takes the lead), the formula is a top pick for those who want a clean formula with minimal ingredients. Plus, it's available with a subscribe option to save you 25% on every order.
Batch Dream CBD Oil Tincture
- Type
- Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- Moderate; 33 mg per 1 ml dropper
- CBD per bottle
- 1,000 mg
- Servings
- 60
While most brands opt for MCT oil for their tinctures, Batch switches things up with a hemp-seed-oil-based tincture—and that's not the only way Batch sets itself apart from competitors. The broad-spectrum Dream Oil includes both added botanicals (black seed oil) and a unique terpene blend of terpinolene, myrcene, and linalool.
The final product is available in two concentrations: a gentle 16.6 mg of hemp CBD or a strong 50 mg of hemp CBD. Either way, you'll get a smooth peppermint finish from the added organic peppermint oil.
Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Broad Spectrum CBD Oil
- Type
- Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- Moderate; 30 mg of CBD
- CBD per bottle
- 900 mg
- Servings
- 30
Highly-rated for its delightful mint flavor, this pick from Joy Organics is a great moderate-potency pick. The formula includes only three ingredients: USDA Organic-certified broad-spectrum hemp CBD, organic extra virgin olive oil, and organic peppermint essential oil. In addition to loving the flavor, reviewers have great things to say about this tincture's impact on their sleep, including several people who say they've experienced reduced symptoms of insomnia.*
FOCL CBD + CBN Sleep Drops
- Type
- Full-spectrum, Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- Moderate; 33 mg per 1 ml dropper
- CBD per bottle
- 1,000 mg
- Servings
- 30
Along with offering 33 mg of CBD per serving, FOCL's special sleep formula also incorporates 6 mg of CBD per serving. Depending on whether you're comfortable with trace amounts of CBD, you can also choose between a broad- or full-spectrum hemp CBD.
Naturally sweetened with stevia, the MCT oil-based tincture also includes organic lavender and organic peppermint. These additions not only give the product a minty taste, but they also provide other sleep-supporting benefits.* Plus, the brand says they can be taken with other FOCL products—like the formula featured in our guide to the best CBD gummies for sleep. (Note: We have another CBN formula on the list, but it also contains melatonin.)
60MG CBD Oil by Charlotte's Web
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Potency
- Strong; 60 mg of CBD per serving
- CBD per bottle
- 1,000 mg
- Servings
- 100
The brand's strongest offering is the 60 mg CBD Oil, a full-spectrum product available in three unique flavors: mint chocolate, orange blossom, and lemon twist. Best for those who are more familiar with CBD, the USDA-certified organic formula is also vegan and gluten-free.
Due to the high potency, this formula is most appropriate for those who are experienced using CBD. If you're new to hemp CBD, you may want to start with one of Charlotte's Web's lower-potency formulas first.
Sustainability & Packaging
Sustainability & Packaging
The brand is a certified B Corporation and uses organic regenerative farming practices. Packaging is designed with environmental impact in mind.
Transparency
Transparency
Charlotte's Web products are third-party tested, and you can find COAs on the Look Up Your Certificate of Analysis Page on the Charlotte's Web website.
Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture for Sleep by cbdMD
- Type
- Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- Strong; 40 mg CBD
- CBD per bottle
- 1,500 mg
- Servings
- 30
Every bottle of cbdMD's Sleep Aid boasts 1,500 mg of broad-spectrum hemp combined with MCT carrier oil. The latter helps the body better absorb the hemp plant bioactives, which are fat-soluble. A win considering CBD isn't the only phytocannabinoid in the hemp extract; it also features cannabinol, or CBN, a phytochemical compound that also helps promote sleepiness6.*
What's more, the oil also includes an array of other botanicals, including valerian root, chamomile, hops, lemon balm, and passionflower. The hardest part will be deciding which flavor of the supercharged formula you'll want to try first: berry or mint.
Just be warned the tincture also has a hefty dose of melatonin. Though melatonin is a popular sleep supplement, it is not safe for everyday use. Instead, this oil may be a good fit for helping to reset your sleep schedule during travel, for specific sleep interruptions, or at the recommendation of your doctor.
Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Oil
- Type
- Broad-spectrum
- Potency
- Moderate; 25 mg of CBD + CBN
- CBD per bottle
- 375 mg (total cannabinoids)
- Servings
- 15
Green Roads is known for its pharmacist-formulated products. Not only does compounding pharmacist and co-founder Laura Fuentes help create the formulas, but the brand also boasts two additional pharmacists: Anthony Alfonso and Megan Alfonso.
A recent release, the Sweet Sleep CBD Oil is a broad-spectrum pick that also boasts CBD and vitamin E, an antioxidant, along with sunflower seed oil and lecithin to promote the bioavailability of the fat-soluble cannabinoid. The blue-raspberry-flavored formula is packaged in a glass bottle with a marked dropper that helps dole out the exact dosage needed.
It also has 2.5 mg of melatonin, so the oil is best for instances where you need to reset your sleep schedule or while traveling. Luckily, the Sweet Sleep CBD Oil is available in travel-friendly 15-ml bottles (as well as larger 30-ml bottles ) for taking on the go.
Tonic CBD Chill Tonic
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Potency
- Moderate; 27 mg of CBDCBD per bottle
- CBD per bottle
- 800 mg
- Servings
- 30
Founded by personal trainer and health coach Brittany Carbone, Tonic CBD was launched in 2017 using hemp grown on Carbone's family farm, Tricolla Farms, in upstate New York. One of the first private hemp farms licensed in the state, Tricolla Farms practices biodynamic farming techniques and embraces sustainable practices, including not growing more than it can process and following a 'nothing wasted' philosophy.
The Tonic CBD Chill Tonic combines full-spectrum hemp CBD with an array of botanicals, including black seed oil, lemon balm, and passionflower to promote a relaxed state.* The tincture also features ashwagandha, a popular Ayurvedic adaptogen shown to improve sleep quality7. To infuse sweetness and flavor into the oil, the tonic adds maple syrup to it, which gives a mild, sweet taste. "The sweet taste is something we get a lot of positive feedback on from our many loyal Chill customers," says Carbone.
Deep ZZZ Full-Spectrum CBD & CBN Tincture by Slumber
- Type
- Full-spectrum
- Potency
- Moderate; 25 mg CBD, 8.3 mg CBN, Strong; 50 mg CBD, 16.6 mg CBN
- CBD per bottle
- 350 mg, 750 mg, 1,500 mg
- Servings
- 30
CBD affects everyone differently, so it's a good idea to start with a low dosage if you're new to hemp. Slumber 3:1 Full Spectrum CBD & CBN Tincture comes in three strengths, and includes a gentle, moderate, and strong option.
In addition to full-spectrum CBD and CBN, the sweet mint-flavored product contains a proprietary blend of organic MCT oil, beta-caryophyllene, and natual flavors. Available with a reduced subscription option, the tincture ships in a glass bottle with a dropper for direct application under the tongue.
Comparing the best CBD oils for sleep
|Product
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Strength
|Type
|COAs
|Subscription
|Organic
|Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower CBD Oil
|$0.09
|Moderate/ Strong
|Full-spectrum
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Batch Dream CBD Oil Tincture
|$0.08
|Moderate
|Broad-spectrum
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Partial
|Joy Organics CBD Oil
|$0.08
|Moderate
|Broad-spectrum
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Partial
|Charlotte's Web CBD Oill
|$0.02
|Strong
|Full-spectrum
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FOCL Sleep Drops
|$0.08
|Moderate
|Full-spectrum & Broad-spectrum
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Partial
|cbdMD Sleep Aid CBD PM
|$0.03
|Strong
|Full-spectrum
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Oil
|$0.11
|Moderate
|Broad-spectrum
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Tonic CBD Chill Tonic
|$0.09
|Moderate
|Full-spectrum
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Slumber CBN
|$0.12
|Moderate/ Strong
|Full-spectrum
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Partial
How we picked the best CBD oils for sleep
- Testing: Products should undergo reputable third-party testing with a certificate of analysis available on the site. The COAs confirm products meet advertised CBD and THC levels and fall under the minimal thresholds for pesticides, heavy metals, molds, microbes, and other contaminants.
- Potency: We looked at how much CBD was included per serving and how many servings were included per bottle to ensure the product met the suggested levels of 25 to 75 mg of hemp CBD (and called out when they didn't).
- Ingredients: We studied the formulas to ensure the included ingredients were as clean as possible, with an emphasis on organically sourced components like flavorings and carrier oils. We'll always call out when products excel in this department (or those that could be improved).
- Sourcing: We looked at where brands source their hemp CBD, giving bonus points to brands that source organic options within the U.S. or European crops, which must meet stricter agricultural standards.
RELATED: CBD Oils For Joint Pain
Your cheat sheet to CBD dosage
CBD affects everyone differently, so experts recommend starting with a low dosage and slowly increasing the amount of CBD. Our internal potency guidelines follow this breakdown for CBD dose per serving:
- Gentle: Under 20 mg
- Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
- Strong: 40+ mg
What is the best time of day to take CBD oil for sleep?
Hemp CBD affects everyone differently, but CBD brands recommend taking CBD oil for sleep between 30 minutes and two hours before sleep. "Just like with most botanicals, individuals will experience personalized results and should tweak their hemp timing accordingly. Some people will experience calming effects within minutes of ingesting a quality hemp tincture, while other formulas with additional plant ingredients may take longer to present their full array of benefits to support a good night's sleep,"* explains nutrition scientist and dietitian Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
Frequently Asked Questions
How quickly do you notice a difference with CBD oil for sleep?
Reviewers of CBD oil for sleep share a wide range of anecdotal experiences when it comes to how soon they noticed a difference in their sleep. Some reported that they feel a difference in their sleep right away, some say it took a few days to a few weeks, and others say that it didn't make a difference at all. Since hemp CBD affects everyone differently, results will vary.
Does CBD oil for sleep have intoxicating effects?
CBD oil for sleep does not have intoxicating effects. Unlike THC, CBD is a nonpsychoactive component of cannabis, so it won't get you high. Even the THC is present in negligible, trace amounts (since by definition, industrial hemp in the U.S. only contains 0.3% THC or less by dry weight).
What mg CBD oil is best for sleep?
People experience the effects of CBD differently, so the right dosage for sleep will vary from person to person. If you’re totally new to CBD, we suggest starting with a lower dose (around 15-20 mg) for a few nights before upping your dosage.
What is CBN?
CBN, or cannabinol, is another non-intoxicating phytocannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. Early research suggests CBN has strong potential as a tool for promoting sleepiness.*
The takeaway
Sleep is essential to whole-body health and your overall well-being, making it extra important to get quality sleep every night. If you want to promote a more restful slumber, the best CBD oils for sleep can help by putting you into a relaxed state before bed.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
What we've updated since publishing
3/6: Our team updated the product template to flag whether a product is organic, as well as adding information on the cost per mg of CBD. We also added a new pick with CBD & CBN that doesn't contain melatonin.
4/13: We addressed an additional FAQ, added another organic tincture option, and added in recent research about the potential benefits of CBD for insomnia.
7 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6326553/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28349316/#:~:text=Recent%20findings%3A%20Preliminary%20research%20into,impair%20sleep%20quality%20long%2Dterm.
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36149724/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5470311/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5871149/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31120284/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28207892/