The 7 Best CBD Oils For Sleep That Help You Stay Calm Before Bed*

Naturally sweetened with stevia, the MCT oil-based tincture also includes organic lavender and organic peppermint. These additions not only give the product a minty taste, but they also provide other sleep-supporting benefits.* Plus, the brand says they can be taken with other FOCL products—like the formula featured in our guide to the best CBD gummies for sleep. (Note: We have another CBN formula on the list, but it also contains melatonin.)