Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While hemp is legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

Researchers estimate that nearly one in four Americans deal with joint discomfort1 . This joint pain and stiffness can be caused by a variety of factors—such as stress, injury, or poor gut health—which makes supporting your joint health a complex process (best decided with the help of a healthcare professional).

That being said, hemp CBD has quickly become a popular option for those hoping to support their joint comfort efforts. While research is still needed into the use of hemp CBD for pain management, anecdotal evidence from many users supports the benefits of hemp CBD oils for joint pain.*

Below, we’ll break down the science behind cannabidiol’s effects on joint health and share our top picks for the best hemp CBD oils for joint pain.*