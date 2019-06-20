This One Thing Might Make All The Difference In How You Experience CBD

If you've ever shopped around for CBD or have been curious about all the hemp hype of late, you might have stumbled upon something called the "entourage effect."

Truth is, it's not just a buzzy-sounding word. And you'll want to pay attention because it might be the one thing that makes all the difference in how you experience the benefits of CBD.

Here's the gist of it: According to the existing research so far, CBD's unique balancing properties are believed to be much more powerful when all the different components of the cannabis plant are together, working synergistically. The end result, as the science goes, is greater than what any one of those components can help us achieve alone.

Think of it as a holistic whole-plant approach: Instead of isolating one ingredient or using only one part of the plant, you'll have several components interacting with the systems in your body and each other—for potentially enhanced, wider-reaching results. That's the entourage effect in a nutshell.