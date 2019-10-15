To begin, it's important to know that when we talk about CBD, hemp oil, marijuana, and THC, we're really talking about the cannabis plant and its derivatives. Because while there are important legal differences between hemp and marijuana, when it comes to the science, hemp and marijuana are actually just two versions of the cannabis plant.

What I mean is, both hemp and marijuana come from the same species of the cannabis plant, but it’s their concentrations of THC that differentiate them. Cannabis plants with 0.3 percent or less of THC are considered hemp, while plants with more than 0.3 percent THC are marijuana. This causes a lot of confusion (and it is, admittedly, confusing!), but it's important to know that when we say cannabis, it applies to both marijuana and hemp.

Cannabinoid is a name that describes a group of similar compounds that are found in the body (called endocannabinoids), found naturally in plants (called phytocannabinoids), and even made in a lab (in this case they're called synthetic cannabinoids). Cannabinoids interact with a larger system in the body called the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is often described as a major regulatory system.

The ECS is responsible for the side effects (good and bad) of using cannabis—whether that be in the form of hemp oil, CBD oil, or smoking marijuana. The endocannabinoid system is composed of the endocannabinoids that the body produces naturally and also a family of receptors called cannabinoid receptors. The two cannabinoid receptors to know about are CB1 and CB2, and they explain in large part why cannabis has so many healing properties and also why THC causes intoxication while CBD does not.*