Advertisement
Save $1,350 On A Cold Plunge Tub With This Exclusive Black Friday Deal
There's a reason we call cold plunge tubs an investment into your health—well, beyond the proven longevity and recovery benefits of taking an ice bath. The average price of a cold plunge tub falls around $5,000 (with some high-end models available for three times as much).
But thanks to this year's unbeatable Black Friday deals, you can save up to $1,350 on a cold plunge tub right now. A ton of our favorite cold plunge tub brands are offering massive discounts today, including Plunge, Sun Home Saunas, and Inergize Health
- The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub, $5,092 (was $5,990)
- Inergize Portable Cold Plunge Tub, $2,999 (was $4,349)
What's more, these markdowns put a handful of models at their lowest price of the year. And while we'll be the first to admit these cold plunge tubs are still pricey, we also know the benefits of using a cold plunge tub over their free alternative, i.e., a cold shower.
Tubs not only fully immerse your body from shoulder to toe in ice-cold water, but they also keep water moving to prevent your thermal barrier from warming it up. Talk about the most potent plunge!
If you want the most effective cold water therapy possible, scroll down for our running list of the best cold plunge tub deals, including discounts on portable models and hot and cold plunge tub combos.
The best cold plunge tub deals to shop right now
Plunge Black Friday cold plunge tub deal
Plunge is offering one of the best deals we've seen this Black Friday with 15% off all cold plunge tubs now through November 30.
What our reviewer says: "It has a very sleek modern design, made from a sturdy and insulated acrylic—so you can use it inside and outside. The tub is very easy to use and set up. It has a water flow and filtration system, which helps clean out contaminants and is very useful if you're using the Plunge outside in below-freezing temperatures so the water doesn't freeze. I also love the insulated cover. It fits on really nicely and keeps the water clean. And I appreciate the horizontal format so you can really stretch out.
What to shop for less:
- The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub, $5,092 (was $5,990)
- The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub with Heater, $5,517 (was $6,490)
Sun Home Saunas Black Friday cold plunge tub deal
Along with discounts on the brand's low-EMF infrared saunas, Sun Home Saunas is offering up to $800 off cold plunge tubs for Black Friday. Both the inflatable cold plunge tub and permanent model are discounted as part of the sale—and mindbodygreen readers can save an extra $300 with code MBG300.
While we haven't had a chance to test this model yet—a portable tub is on its way to our tester—we love that this comes with a combo heater and chiller to ensure you can maximize every second of your water therapy. Plus, it comes with filtration and sanitation technology, which isn't always the case with portable models.
What to shop for less:
- Sun Home Cold Plunge™ Chiller + Heater, $3,799 (was $4,399)
- Sun Home Cold Plunge™, $4,499 (was $4,999)
- Sun Home Cold Plunge™ Pro, $9,699 (was $10,499)
Inergize Black Friday cold plunge tub deal
Inergize is celebrating Black Friday differently this year with a one-of-a-kind deal: Save $1,350 on the brand's inflatable, self-cleaning cold plunge tub—perfect for portability and easy storage—and get a free pack of filters (yes, an entire pack), automatically applied at checkout.
The best part? Every unit ships within one to two days of your order, so you can start using your tub right away (instead of waiting months).
What our reviewer says: "I really questioned whether or not I could swing a portable cold plunge tub in my New York City backyard, but I can't believe how easy it was to set up. It took less than five minutes of pumping to get my tub pumped up and another 10 minutes to fill with water. I'm already addicted to the immediate boost of energy I get after my plunge. Plus, I love knowing that it doesn't need to be a permanent fixture in my backyard (though I might appreciate it when the weather gets warm again."
What to shop for less:
- Cold Only Inergize Portable Cold Plunge Tub, $2,999 (was $4,349)
- Cold + Hot Inergize Portable Cold Plunge Tub, $3,140 (was $4,490)
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Why Menopause Messes With Your Gut & 3 Foods That'll Help You Feel Better
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.