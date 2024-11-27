What our reviewer says: "I really questioned whether or not I could swing a portable cold plunge tub in my New York City backyard, but I can't believe how easy it was to set up. It took less than five minutes of pumping to get my tub pumped up and another 10 minutes to fill with water. I'm already addicted to the immediate boost of energy I get after my plunge. Plus, I love knowing that it doesn't need to be a permanent fixture in my backyard (though I might appreciate it when the weather gets warm again."