Integrative Health

Save $1,350 On A Cold Plunge Tub With This Exclusive Black Friday Deal

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
November 27, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
cold plunge tub deals
Image by mbg creative
November 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There's a reason we call cold plunge tubs an investment into your health—well, beyond the proven longevity and recovery benefits of taking an ice bath. The average price of a cold plunge tub falls around $5,000 (with some high-end models available for three times as much).

But thanks to this year's unbeatable Black Friday deals, you can save up to $1,350 on a cold plunge tub right now. A ton of our favorite cold plunge tub brands are offering massive discounts today, including Plunge, Sun Home Saunas, and Inergize Health

The best Black Friday cold plunge tub deals

What's more, these markdowns put a handful of models at their lowest price of the year. And while we'll be the first to admit these cold plunge tubs are still pricey, we also know the benefits of using a cold plunge tub over their free alternative, i.e., a cold shower.

Tubs not only fully immerse your body from shoulder to toe in ice-cold water, but they also keep water moving to prevent your thermal barrier from warming it up. Talk about the most potent plunge!

If you want the most effective cold water therapy possible, scroll down for our running list of the best cold plunge tub deals, including discounts on portable models and hot and cold plunge tub combos.

The best cold plunge tub deals to shop right now

Plunge Black Friday cold plunge tub deal

Tester sitting in the plunge cold plunge tub with thumbs up in his home garden
Image by mbg creative

Plunge is offering one of the best deals we've seen this Black Friday with 15% off all cold plunge tubs now through November 30.

What our reviewer says: "It has a very sleek modern design, made from a sturdy and insulated acrylic—so you can use it inside and outside. The tub is very easy to use and set up. It has a water flow and filtration system, which helps clean out contaminants and is very useful if you're using the Plunge outside in below-freezing temperatures so the water doesn't freeze. I also love the insulated cover. It fits on really nicely and keeps the water clean. And I appreciate the horizontal format so you can really stretch out.

What to shop for less:

Sun Home Saunas Black Friday cold plunge tub deal

sun home sauna portable tub
Image by Sun Home Saunas

Along with discounts on the brand's low-EMF infrared saunas, Sun Home Saunas is offering up to $800 off cold plunge tubs for Black Friday. Both the inflatable cold plunge tub and permanent model are discounted as part of the sale—and mindbodygreen readers can save an extra $300 with code MBG300.

While we haven't had a chance to test this model yet—a portable tub is on its way to our tester—we love that this comes with a combo heater and chiller to ensure you can maximize every second of your water therapy. Plus, it comes with filtration and sanitation technology, which isn't always the case with portable models.

What to shop for less:

Inergize Black Friday cold plunge tub deal

inergize health cold plunge tub with person
Image by Inergize Health

Inergize is celebrating Black Friday differently this year with a one-of-a-kind deal: Save $1,350 on the brand's inflatable, self-cleaning cold plunge tub—perfect for portability and easy storage—and get a free pack of filters (yes, an entire pack), automatically applied at checkout.

The best part? Every unit ships within one to two days of your order, so you can start using your tub right away (instead of waiting months).

What our reviewer says: "I really questioned whether or not I could swing a portable cold plunge tub in my New York City backyard, but I can't believe how easy it was to set up. It took less than five minutes of pumping to get my tub pumped up and another 10 minutes to fill with water. I'm already addicted to the immediate boost of energy I get after my plunge. Plus, I love knowing that it doesn't need to be a permanent fixture in my backyard (though I might appreciate it when the weather gets warm again."

What to shop for less:

More On This Topic

