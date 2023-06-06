It's almost impossible to gauge what the average person's discomfort level will be when they are submerged in a tub full of ice water because every person is different—both mentally and physically.

House of Athlete medical director Jordan Shallow, D.C., likens it to attempting to lift a weight you're not strong enough to lift: It could cause injury. "Cold exposure is no different," Shallow tells mbg. "It's easy to objectify weights in a gym and have a ballpark idea of what we are capable of lifting, but most of us don't have an established baseline for what temperatures we are capable of withstanding."

The best way for beginners to safely get started, Shallow says, is to focus on their breathing: "A good rule of thumb is exposing yourself to temperatures that don't exceed your current capacity to go through a full inhalation and most importantly, exhalation."

Once you have a baseline, you can slowly and gradually work your way up to longer and colder baths. Use a little bit of ice during your first bath, then add more to your third bath, then a little more to your fourth bath, and so on, "decreasing the water temperature as your tolerance to the cold builds," McSorley says.