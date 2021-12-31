Optimizing longevity is not just for the scientific elite. As we discussed in our 2022 Wellness Trends, trailblazing scientists, experts, and innovators are working to make longevity research and resources available to everyone. Longevity expert and Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., is one of those individuals: "With aging, [it's like] we already know how to fly—now, we're going to see how quickly and how cheaply we can do it," he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Meaning, we've identified the specific molecules and lifestyle interventions that can help slow down the aging process; and according to Sinclair, now we're in a pretty good place to help make those interventions more accessible to the public.

The "longevity drugs" are still underway, but Sinclair does offer more than a few lifestyle changes to help increase lifespan (he has also developed a test that measures biological age and provides recommendations, which you can sign up for here, if you're curious). Below, find his three underrated longevity tips anyone can commit to at any time: