When it comes to predicting early death, the study found a person's degree of frailty and epigenetic clock are two of the most important biomarkers.

To determine frailty, they used self-reported surveys from 845 middle-age and elderly adults, whom they studied over the course of 20 years. For epigenetic data, they used the DNA methylation age estimator, which reveals how different genes are expressed in the body.

They also looked at telomere length, cognitive functioning, sensory abilities, sex, education status, and smoking habits. To determine a person's psychological age, scientists tested blood and urine samples and performed physical examinations.

While those markers can be indicative of an early death, Hägg and her team still found frailty and the epigenetic clock to be the most hazardous factors.

More research needs to be done to find out how these biomarkers affect people at an individual level, but clinicians can utilize these findings to better understand and protect the aging population. If you want to assess your frailty levels—or even predict them at a young age—research shows the answer is in your blood.