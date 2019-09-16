5 Signs You're Aging More Quickly Than You Should + Exactly What To Do About Each

Aging isn't a bad thing, it’s the way of life. But there is a difference between aging and aging well. There are some important diet and lifestyle factors that either accelerate the aging process or make it go a lot more smoothly.The key to aging well starts with self-examination—and then taking control of a bodily process called autophagy.

What is autophagy, you ask? Well, it's a natural thing that happens in your body. The word literally means "self" and "eating," and so as you might expect, autophagy is your body’s way of ridding itself of cellular junk like excess proteins and cells that are no longer being used. We've known about autophagy for a long time, but have more recently been leaning more about how awakening this process can majorly affect your biological aging process, reduce your risk for disease, boost your vitality and energy, invigorate your skin, and even help you lose weight. Boosting autophagy is one of the main goals of intermittent fasting.

Oftentimes, this process lies dormant or is more muted than it should be, but it's already there in your body just waiting to be turned on. Exactly how to do this is what I cover in my book, GLOW15. But first, what are the signs that you're not activating autophagy and are therefore aging more quickly than you should? Here are five key signs. Being aware of them is your first step to boosting your vitality: