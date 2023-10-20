When your metabolism is sluggish, hormones can also get out of balance. These include hormones that regulate appetite, blood sugar, sleep, and stress. You end up with dry, scaly skin and thinning hair. Check your mirror to see if you are thinning at the crown or if the ends of your eyebrows are getting sparse. Having trouble staying warm, especially in your extremities? You guessed it—that's another signal from your body that your metabolism could use a makeover.