Breakfast is often dubbed the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Not only can getting a healthy breakfast in your belly help set your day off on the right foot, but it may also be associated with a few bonus health benefits.

We reached out to experts for more details on how a nutritious morning meal can boost your health, what happens when you forego breakfast, and how to eat a balanced breakfast on a busy schedule. Thinking about skipping breakfast? You'll want to read this first.