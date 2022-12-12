Adding Collagen To Hot Coffee Breaks Down Its Benefits: True Or False?

By the way, Ferira adds, the peptide bonds that keep the amino acids together in collagen peptides eventually get broken down by your body, anyway. "If the molecular structure of collagen does happen to get shaken up a bit (e.g., higher baking temperature or adding it to coffee, which is a slightly acidic pH), that ultimately doesn't matter since you actually have to break down the protein into peptides and amino acids to absorb them in your gut," she says. "In essence, your collagen (whether in your daily coffee or something else entirely) is delivering the building blocks, so the "construction" of this collagen "architecture" can reconvene where it's needed in your body." Be it your skin, gut, eyes, bones, joints, et al.