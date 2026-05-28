When you incorporate a new supplement into your routine, it's only natural to expect results. But how fast do those results show up? Well, to answer that you need to get specific about what benefit and area of the body you’re expecting it to work on. See some areas (like the gut) experience improved function much quicker than others (like the bones) simply due to our physiology (gut cells turn over more often than bone does!)* Basically the answer to this question is “it’s complicated”—but luckily we’re very adept at breaking down complicated concepts into easy to understand guides. So see here for more information on how long it takes collagen to work.