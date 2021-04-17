There is a flood of collagen supplements on the market—thanks in large part to their purported full body benefits.* And with so many options available, you may be struck with a bout of decision fatigue—or be tempted to grab whatever reasonable-looking jar you find at your local health shop. But not so fast: There is actually a method for determining your best collagen fit, and it comes down to your goals and needs.

See, collagen formulas vary quite a bit—be it due to collagen type or additional ingredients—and these factors play a role in how effective it will be toward an intended outcome. Here, our best bets.