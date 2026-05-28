The 6 Best Collagen Supplements For Skin, Joints & More*
The best collagen supplements
Collagen supplements have become a popular treatment in the realm of skin health, and rightfully so.
Research shows that results are promising for the short and long-term use of oral collagen supplements for skin aging1 (think: skin hydration and elasticity), gut health, joint function2, and a variety of other full-body benefits.* 3
Thankfully, there is a flood of collagen supplements on the market.
And with so many options available, you may be struck with a bout of decision fatigue—or be tempted to grab whatever reasonable-looking jar you find at your local health shop.
But not so fast: There is actually a method for determining your best collagen fit, and it comes down to your goals and needs.
See, collagen formulas vary quite a bit—be it due to collagen type or additional ingredients—and these factors play a role in how effective it will be toward an intended outcome.
Read on for our best bets.
What is collagen?
beauty & gut collagen+ by mindbodygreen
- Source
- Bovine
- Collagen per serving
- 17.7g
- Collagen type
- Types I & II
- Dietary
- Gluten-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free, Sugar-free, GMO-free, Keto-friendly, Major allergen-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Specialized complex: collagen plus 7 nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives
Supports strong hair and nails, glowing skin, and a healthy gut*
Cons
Not vegan
Who else recommends it? Bobbi Brown called it her 'latest obsession.'
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.* The innovative blend is rooted in its high-potency collagen foundation, delivering 17.7 grams of pasture-raised, grass-fed bovine collagen peptides (delivering types I and III collagen) but then it layers in several targeted ingredients, both nutrients and botanical bioactives, for holistic inside-out support.*
There are vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production and antioxidant support, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, the protein building block L-glutamine, and biotin for your beauty needs.*
Last but definitely not least: This collagen product is free of GMOs, dairy, soy, and gluten and clearly breaks down the amino acid profile on its label. Did we mention it comes in unflavored and chocolate varieties?
Plus, save money when you sign up for a mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ subscription ($48/month) or buy once for $70. New customers save 10% on their first order with promo code MBG10.
- Image by Natural Force
Natural Force Marine Collagen
- Source
- Wild-caught Alaskan cod
- Collagen per serving
- 11.1g
- Collagen type
- Type I
- Dietary
- Soy-free, Keto-friendly, Grain-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Suitable for pescatarians
BPA-free
Sustainably-sourced fish
Promotes thicker hair, stronger nails, and brighter skin*
Cons
Not vegan
Contains fish (allergen)
While bovine collagen peptides tend to be the most effective, if you generally follow a pescatarian diet, marine collagen may be just right for you.
Always look for peptides sourced from wild-caught sources, like this one, which comes from sustainably sourced cod and nothing else (there's more on sourcing parameters below).
We also like how transparent this brand is: They break down the amino acid profile, are third-party tested, and Certified B Corp.
- Image by Orgain
- Image by Orgain
Orgain Collagen Peptides
- Source
- Bovine
- Collagen per serving
- 20g
- Collagen type
- Types I & II
- Dietary
- Gluten-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free, GMO-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Unflavored
Supports hair, skin, nails, and joints*
Sourced from grass-fed and pasture-raised cows
Only one ingredient
Cons
Not vegan
If you're looking for a less expensive option, this Orgain powder packs 20 grams of bovine-sourced collagen peptides per serving for a more affordable price. (Also of note: You're just getting collagen in this—no additional ingredients to support your health.)
If you don't like the unflavored variety, that can be remedied by mixing it into a flavored beverage of choice.
- Image by Garden of Life
- Image by Garden of Life
Garden of Life Grass-fed Collagen Beauty Powder
- Source
- Bovine
- Collagen per serving
- 11g
- Collagen type
- Types I & II
- Dietary
- Soy-free, Dairy-free Keto-friendly
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Contains nutrients, botanicals, and probiotics
Certified B corporation
Cons
Long list of "other ingredients"
Not vegan
While the base contains a decent dose of types I and III collagen (12 grams of protein), the stars for the hair are biotin, silica, and vitamin C. Biotin is a main component of keratin production, or the primary protein of hair. (In one small study, women with thinning hair reported significant regrowth when supplementing with biotin as compared to those given a placebo.*)
It's then layered with vitamin C to help neutralize free radicals (which can lead to aging hair) and silica (which may help strengthen hair and minimize thinning4).*
- Image by Hum
Hum Collagen Love
- Source
- Bovine
- Collagen per serving
- 600mg
- Collagen types
- Types I & II
- Dietary
- Gluten-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free, Nut-free, Wheat-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Supports skin firmness and elasticity*
Phytonutrient + bioactive skin protection blend*
Cons
Small collagen dose
Not vegan
Serving size is 3 capsules
While we believe that powder is the best way to ingest a meaningful amount of collagen, some people love the ease of a capsule. If that's you, go for this blend of bovine collagen (600 milligrams), vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, chondroitin, and phytonutrient antioxidants from red wine and grapeseed extracts.
- Image by future kind+
future kind+ Vegan Collagen Booster Supplement
- Dietary
- Gluten-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free, Sugar-free, GMO-free, Major allergen-free, Vegan, Lactose-free, Nut-free, Wheat-free
- Form
- Capsule
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
100% recycled and recyclable packaging
Vegan
Cons
Does not contain actual collagen
There’s no such thing as vegan collagen. Collagen is only present in the animal kingdom. So, to source collagen—it must be sourced from animals.
So “vegan” collagen isn’t collagen itself, but nutrients that may help support your natural levels of collagen.
For example, this high-quality blend contains the amino acids L-Glycine, L-Lysine, and L-Proline, which are some of the building blocks of collagen itself. In addition, they contain vitamins, minerals and botanical extracts that support collagen in other ways.
For example, vitamin C is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process and resveratrol is an antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals.*
Benefits of collagen supplements
Here, some of the top health areas you can expect high-quality collagen supplementation will help support:*
- Skin and hair: Studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture5.* Collagen supplements also provide many of the amino acids and nutrients needed for hair growth. *
- Gut: Research shows that collagen can help support your gut health6.* As gut health specialist Vincent Pedre, M.D., told mbg, "For the same reasons collagen helps repair and grow muscle tissue, it serves as an excellent nutrient source for supporting the rapidly dividing cells that line the interior of the gut."*
- Joints: Based on growing research, collagen has also been found to help support joint health and comfort7.* Collagen is found in all connective tissues that make up our joints (including ligaments and tendons), and collagen supplements provide almost 20 unique essential and nonessential amino acids to support natural levels throughout the body.* Healthy connective tissue structure helps support joint health and function.*
- Muscles: Parts of our muscles are made up of...you guessed it, collagen. A clinical study demonstrated that hydrolyzed collagen supplementation supports muscle strength8 and body composition.* In fact, according to Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, CLT, "Collagen can also support lean muscle and help improve body composition."* While this is an emerging area of research, science has shown that collagen supplements can support skeletal muscle mass and strength9.*
Who may not benefit from collagen?
Given that collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and collagen supplements support a wide range of areas in the body (think: skin, gut, joints, and more), most people can find some benefit that appeals to them.*
However, collagen peptides are inherently not vegan—and thus may not align with someone who strictly follows that diet. This is because there is no plant source of collagen since the protein is absent in the plant kingdom.
If you see a collagen product that says it's "vegan," please know that it does not contain collagen itself. Rather, it contains various collagen-supporting and boosting ingredients, such as certain amino acids or micronutrients like vitamins C and E.* Learn more about collagen sourcing here.
A recap
What to look for
While we've vetted the above products and can recommend them wholeheartedly, we also want to give you the tools to look for your own collagen supplements—or at least help you understand our process.
Dose
There is no official daily recommendation for collagen supplementation. For healthy adults, the recommendation for overall protein needs is about one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day.
If you're physically active, your needs may be higher. Collagen is a protein made of peptides, but it's not a complete protein—it doesn't have all nine of the essential amino acids (it's missing tryptophan and is on the lower side on a few others)—but can absolutely contribute to your overall daily protein goals and needs.*
For a collagen supplement, we recommend looking in the 10- to 20-gram range (per serving).
Source
Look for brands that describe in detail where their collagen is sourced from (i.e., the animal, region, etc.), be it on the packaging or website.
Look for keywords like "grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine collagen from Brazilian cows," or "sustainably-sourced, wild-caught cod." Ideally, they'll note what collagen types are provided (e.g., types I, II, or III) as well.
Bonus points if they list the amino acid profile. If your diet allows, we prefer grass-fed bovine collagen, which you can learn more about here.
Form
Powders are the best, as they are able to deliver the most potent amount of collagen.
Powders are also a convenient way to add a meaningful dose of collagen to your nutrition routine, whether blending into a sweet smoothie with colorful fruits or mixed into your morning coffee or latte.
If you prefer other delivery methods—drinks, tonics, capsules, gummies—that's fine; just know that you're likely not getting as much collagen in these products.
Additional ingredients
If there are additional, beneficial ingredients, such as vitamins and minerals or botanical bioactives, they can help create a more holistic product to achieve your desired effects (or if you want just collagen, that's great too!).*
Look for research backing up why the ingredients were added and thoughtful explanations of the overall formulas.
On the other end, make sure the formula is clean. Less is more here: Skip artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, gluten, GMOs, soy, gluten, and known allergens. If your collagen product has flavors, look for natural varieties (such as organic cocoa, and organic vanilla).
If there's a sweetener, we recommend natural plant-derived sources like organic monk fruit extract or organic coconut sugar.
Transparency
This is less about decoding an ingredient label and more about finding brands that are open and honest about their product. It shouldn't be hard to find their Supplement Facts panel and other ingredient list.
The type and source of collagen should be apparent. If they make any benefit claims, there should be science to support them. They should be open about where the ingredients come from, and they should explain the packaging it comes in (i.e., is it environmentally friendly?).
How we chose
Clean formulas
Less is more when it comes to supplement excipients. Skip artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, gluten, GMOs, gluten, and known allergens.
Variety
Everyone has unique needs, so we picked options that can speak to a variety of wants, price points, and dietary considerations.
Quality collagen
These are the best of the best, which means the formulas use meaningful and research-informed doses of collagen and are sourced transparently, And in some cases they blend innovative supporting ingredients.
Expert-informed
The following selects were guided by mindbodygreen’s vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN. In addition, they come tested by the mindbodygreen beauty team & staffers or other beauty experts.
What our reviewers say about mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
— Chelsea So
Frequently asked questions
Which form of collagen is most effective?
Collagen supplements can come in many forms: powder, liquid, capsules, and gummies. The most effectively dosed, versatile, and ubiquitous format is powders. Collagen powders are exactly as they sound: A powdered format of collagen peptides that can be added to foods, smoothies, coffee, or even water. Ease of use aside, powders are the best form because they can better deliver potent doses of the protein—whereas things like gummies and capsules usually contain smaller amounts. For more information, here’s our guide to collagen powders.
What are the side effects of taking collagen?
Overall, collagen peptides are safe for consumption, and few side effects, complaints, or cautions are reported. They fall into the "benign" bucket. However, everyone is different, and everyone's body reacts to products in unique ways. This is why some side effects are reported anecdotally. Whether the experiences are directly tied to the collagen peptides is difficult to pinpoint, particularly considering collagen powders can contain other active ingredients and some "Other ingredients" too (depending on the brand and product). The most common reported were: Bad taste in the mouth and stomach upset. For more information on collagen side effects, check out our guide.
How long does it take for collagen supplements to work?
When you incorporate a new supplement into your routine, it's only natural to expect results. But how fast do those results show up? Well, to answer that you need to get specific about what benefit and area of the body you’re expecting it to work on. See some areas (like the gut) experience improved function much quicker than others (like the bones) simply due to our physiology (gut cells turn over more often than bone does!)* Basically the answer to this question is “it’s complicated”—but luckily we’re very adept at breaking down complicated concepts into easy to understand guides. So see here for more information on how long it takes collagen to work.
What happens when you stop taking collagen supplements?
Collagen supplement benefits last as long and regularly as you continue to consume them. For skincare and healthy aging benefits, for example, without supplying your body with the peptides that stimulate fibroblast production, your body will simply revert back to its prior state.* That is why it’s recommended to take collagen supplements consistently over time to experience the beneficial effects.
Why does my collagen powder include vitamin C and hyaluronic acid?
High-quality collagen powders will often add in additional active ingredients to bolster the overall product. This is especially true for skincare-focused collagen supplements, where you might see additional actives such as vitamin C, E, hyaluronic acid, biotin, and various plant-derived antioxidants. Vitamin C in particular plays an important supporting role in collagen supplements, as the antioxidant is vital in the collagen synthesis process.* Hyaluronic acid is a humectant naturally produced by the body that is the key compound involved in skin moisture (and thus can support skin hydration alongside the collagen peptides.)*
The takeaway
Finding your perfect collagen fit really boils down to figuring out what your goals and priorities are.
Once you narrow down the why then you can start looking into the what. But we went ahead and made the latter part easy for you—these 6 options are the best out there.
9 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33742704/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34491424/
- https://jddonline.com/articles/oral-collagen-supplementation-a-systematic-review-of-dermatological-applications-S1545961619P0009X/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3509882/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4206255/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/14600124
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17076983
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4594048/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6566884/