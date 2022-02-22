Liquid Collagen vs. Powder: Experts Explain Which Form Is More Effective
If you’ve recently asked yourself, What’s the deal with those trendy collagen drinks?, you’re not alone. Collagen has made a huge splash onto the functional beverage scene, with more and more prepackaged, aesthetically pleasing bottles lining the shelves, each promising better hydration and a brighter glow.*
But what is liquid collagen, anyway? And how does it compare to the trusty powder we all know and love? Here, we tapped experts for their honest thoughts.
Liquid collagen vs. powder.
This probably goes without saying, but the biggest difference between the two is their form: Liquid collagen comes in a ready-made drink format, while collagen powder comes in a powder (duh). From there, liquid and powder versions do have their fair share of differences. Let’s discuss all the pros and cons:
1. Potency.
“Liquid forms of collagen typically have less collagen per serving than the powdered alternative,” says Isa Kujawski, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and founder of Mea Nutrition. While there’s no recommended dosage for collagen at this time, research does support a range of 10 to 20 grams a day—and a lot of liquid products on the market will feature 10 grams of collagen or less. Of course, it depends on the specific brand, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a liquid format with more than 10 grams. Powders, on the other hand, can easily play in the 15 grams and up range, according to mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
So if you’re hoping to consume more than 10 grams of collagen per day, you might need to gulp down a couple of those liquid collagen drinks to meet the benchmark, which might not be as efficient or cost-friendly, gram for gram.
2. Collagen source.
Again, it depends on the brand, but Kujawski notes that many liquid collagen products are formulated with marine collagen, which contains predominantly types I and II collagen. Quick review: Type I collagen is found all over the body (except for cartilage) and is most highly concentrated in bone, ligaments, tendons, skin, hair, nails, and the gut lining. Type II is mainly found in cartilage.
Grass-fed bovine collagen, on the other hand, is high in types I and III. Type III collagen is found in skin, muscle, and blood vessels. The combination of types I and III make grass-fed bovine collagen particularly well-suited for overall health, but if you follow a pescatarian diet, marine collagen might be better suited to your lifestyle.* You can totally find liquid collagen products sourced from bovine origin (like this drink!), but it may take some searching to find the right brand for you—that’s true for any supplement, liquids, and powders alike.
3. Additional ingredients.
It’s always important to check your supplement’s excipients (aka the “other” ingredients), but liquids may have a longer list compared to powders. For example, they might include more flavors to enhance the marketability and create a sweeter beverage experience. A strawberry-lemon collagen drink sounds way more enticing than unflavored collagen water, no?
But these added flavors aren’t without their drawbacks: “That means empty sugar calories, whether natural or artificial or from juices,” says Ferira. “Other liquid collagen brands will have zero sugar but then load up on the flavoring side, so again, longer additive profile.” After all, you can have just as much fun (without the additives) by adding collagen powder to your own tasty strawberry smoothie.
4. Portability.
If you’re looking for a quick, grab-and-go option, liquid collagen might be an attractive choice for you. Since the collagen comes premixed into a beverage, it takes all the legwork out of scooping the powder yourself and swirling it into the drink (a process that only takes a couple minutes, but still…)
5. Sustainability.
Of course, single-use products do have their environmental considerations: Individually packaged collagen beverages tend to be less eco-friendly than a recyclable jar or gusset bag of powder. “Much more green to scoop collagen yourself from a multi-serving container and put into your beverage or smoothie of choice,” notes Ferira.
Which is more effective?
Ferira’s verdict? “While I get the grab-and-go appeal, I would prefer my clients use a high-quality collagen powder formula,” she says. “That way, you get a more meaningful dose of collagen, less additives, and save the environment from more plastic or packaging waste, regardless of the form.” Plus, you can always create your own liquid collagen by incorporating the powder into your favorite beverage. “Give it a swirl or shake and there you have it, collagen in water,” she adds.
Another point for powder? "Multi-ingredient collagen powders can incorporate other effective nutrients and phytonutrients to support collagen's actions in the body and overall skin, nails, hair, gut, etc. from multiple angles (i.e., vitamins C and E, biotin, turmeric, sulforaphane, hyaluronic acid, etc.),"* Ferira tells us, "and these actives are not all able to be provided in a liquid/beverage in a homogenous or stable fashion."
That’s not to say liquid collagen products are all bad. We’d recommend a drink with high-quality collagen peptides and a clean excipient profile over a powder with an iffy ingredient list. But if you’re weighing two stellar options? We suggest you go with the powder form for the potency advantage, fewer additives, and eco-friendly edge.
“Many liquid collagen brands tout the bioavailability of their product, claiming that the collagen is more efficiently absorbed and usable by the body,” adds Kujawski. “However, scientific studies in this arena are lacking to substantiate this claim.” In fact, collagen as a protein (aka peptide) compound is actually quite large (whether it comes in a liquid or powder form), so to enhance its bioavailability and absorption, your body has to break down the protein into smaller peptides and amino acids to absorb them in your gut.
Benefits of collagen supplements.
Whether in a liquid or powder form, consuming collagen peptides comes with an array of benefits.* If you need a reason to start a regular collagen routine, check out these full-body perks:
- Skin: Hydrolyzed collagen peptides can support better hydration, smoother skin, and improved skin quality.* Specifically, research has shown that collagen can support skin elasticity and potentially make fine lines appear smaller.* A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial also found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher than those who did not take collagen supplements.*
- Hair and nails: Collagen supplements provide many of the amino acids and nutrients needed for hair growth.* “Amino acids are the building blocks for keratin, the material that hair is made of," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., tells mbg about the benefits. This same mechanism makes collagen supplements superb for nail growth as well: One study found that when patients took collagen daily for 24 weeks, it helped support their nail health, including better growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.*
- Gut: According to the journal Gastroenterology, collagen supplements may help support the stomach lining.*
- Joints: Collagen is a structural component of our joints, helping tissues be more firm, elastic, and withstand stretching.* When it comes to collagen supplements, research backs their ability to improve joint mobility and comfort; specifically, one study showed that when athletes regularly took collagen, their overall joint health was supported.*
- Muscles: In addition to skin, bone, cartilage, and joints, collagen is also found in our muscles. A small clinical study also found that men who took daily supplemental collagen and followed a strength training program gained more muscle mass than those who followed the program without taking collagen.*
The takeaway.
At its core, liquid collagen is simply just collagen powder pre-dissolved into water or another beverage. So you can certainly make “liquid collagen” yourself—and DIY versions will typically have a higher dose and less additives than market products–which is why, when going head-to-head, powdered collagen is preferred (at least by our standards). The main thing to look for is high-quality and clean (grass-fed, pasture-raised, non-GMO, etc.), collagen.
