"Liquid forms of collagen typically have less collagen per serving than the powdered alternative," says Isa Kujawski, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and founder of Mea Nutrition. While there's no recommended dosage for collagen at this time, research does support a range of 10 to 20 grams a day—and a lot of liquid products on the market will feature 10 grams of collagen or less. Of course, it depends on the specific brand, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a liquid format with more than 10 grams. Powders, on the other hand, can easily play in the 15 grams and up range, according to mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.