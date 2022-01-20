Are Those Pricey Collagen Waters Actually Doing Anything For You?

Collagen water is (surprise!) water containing collagen. You can either make it at home with collagen powder and water—or buy it in a pre-prepared bottle. Depending on the brand, bottled collagen water might also contain other beneficial ingredients (think: hyaluronic acid or electrolytes), as well as fruit juice or sweetener for extra flavor.

The pre-packaged drink is also super trendy right now, thanks to the popularity of collagen in general. That’s because collagen supplements are commonly sold as powders, which are meant to be mixed in liquid. However, “[bottled] collagen water takes away the essential step of adding the powder into a smoothie or other beverage,” explains Isa Kujawski, M.P.H., R.D.N., registered dietitian and founder of Mea Nutrition. In other words, it’s already mixed and readily drinkable, making it easy to consistently consume collagen, says Kujawski. It also allows you to effortlessly take your collagen on the go. Moreover, collagen peptides are typically tasteless, says Kujawski—so collagen works well in plain liquids like H2O.

Beyond convenience, it doesn’t hurt that collagen water offers…well, water. Drinking the beverage will count toward your daily water intake, which is key for overall health. As Kujawski notes, “cells and tissues are largely made of water, with the skin being no exception.” Water is also necessary for regulating your body temperature, lubricating the joints, and helping your body get rid of waste, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thus, collagen water plays double duty, as it helps you stay hydrated while getting your dose of daily collagen.