Women's Health

I Swear By This Supplement To Ease Bloat & Discomfort During My Cycle*

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
October 01, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Women holding stomach next to image of Gaia herbs cycle support
Image by LaylaBird/iStock / mbg creative
October 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

My menstrual cycle has been on the perfect cycle for more than 15 years. But while my period arrives like clockwork every 29 days—yes, that's totally normal1!—its impact on my body varies drastically each month.

Some cycles go smoothly with minimal discomfort, while others come with lower back aches, mood swings, and feelings of tiredness. These ebbs and flows often reflect changes in my diet, sleep, and stress levels.

And while I'd love to find a way to keep my days as routine as possible, I know that life can be unpredictable. Sometimes you need a little help to keep things running smoothly, which is why I turned to Gaia Herbs' new Cycle Support.

The herbal supplement promotes hormone balance and, in turn, can help minimize menstrual issues, such as cycle irregularities, mood swings, and period cramps.*

Here's what happened after taking the supplement for 30 days.

Gaia Herbs Cycle Support

$33
Gaia Herbs Cycle Support Supplement In Bottle

What is Cycle Support?

More than 90% of women report dealing with menstrual issues, so I know I'm not alone in saying we would all appreciate a little support to make that time of the month run smoother.

Gaia Herb's new, unique formula does just that. It features a trio of herbal extract blends known for supporting hormone balance: organic vitex berry, organic dandelion root, and organic schisandra berry.

Vitex Berry

I'd personally consider vitex berry the star of the show; there's a reason there's a women's health product made with just this herb alone!

Native to the Mediterranean, the gentle herb has a long history of traditional use and a reputation in the current alternative medicine community. It not only supports progesterone production, i.e. a hormone that supports menstruation, but also offers dopamine-enhancing effects.*

RELATED: Why I've Been Taking This Supplement For 7 Years To Keep My Hormones Balanced*

Schisandra Berry

Schisandra berry is not as well-known as vitex for hormone support, but it still plays an important role in this formula.

The antioxidant-packed herb enhances your body's reaction (and adaptation) to stress while also supporting healthy endocrine and liver function—which includes helping clear your body of sex hormones2.*

Dandelion Root

Sure, dandelion is one of the most common weeds on Earth, but we're lucky to have it. The plant is a rich source of vitamins A, B complex, and C, as well as minerals like iron, potassium, and zinc.

What does that mean for you? Consuming dandelion root can help with digestive and liver support to make your period more comfortable. And yes, that includes easing bloat!*

Milk Thistle

While these herbs make up the key blend in Cycle Support, it also has 100mg of Milk Thistle.

Known for promoting liver health, this herb also helps with estrogen balance.* Remember: Elevated estrogen levels are linked to heavy bleeding and other period issues.

Gaia Herbs Cycle Support on bedside table
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

My experience with Cycle Support

As I mentioned, I've never dealt with irregularities when it comes to the length of my cycle—but everything else about my period has always felt unpredictable.

After taking Cycle Support for just 30 days, I'm happy to report I just experienced one of the most pleasant menstrual cycles in decades.*

Instead of holding onto fluid and dealing with heavy cramping, I noticed an ease in bloating and overall bodily discomfort.*

What's more, the digestion irregularities that typically plague my periods were nonexistent.* How's that for digestion support?*

Of course, there's a reason I love adding Gaia Herbs products specifically to my supplement line-up. I can always count on the vegan supplements to have minimal ingredients (i.e., no icky excipients), and they're always purity-tested.

Gaia Herbs Cycle Support capsule in testers hand showing phyto-liquid technology
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
Fast facts:
  • Ingredients: 600mg of herbal extra blend (organic dandelion, organic schisandra berry, organic vitex berry); 110mg of organic milk thistle
  • Serving: 2 capsules
  • Certifications: Third-party tested, Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Allergens: Soy-, Dairy-, Gluten-free
  • Other perks: First herb traceability platform to see where ingredients come from

Gaia Herbs Cycle Support

$33
Gaia Herbs Cycle Support Supplement In Bottle

The takeaway

If you want to support a more regular (and more comfortable) menstrual cycle, then I can't recommend Gaia Herbs' new Cycle Support. After taking the supplement for just one month, I had the smoothest period in years—and it all comes down to the hormone supporting formula.*

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

