I Swear By This Supplement To Ease Bloat & Discomfort During My Cycle*
My menstrual cycle has been on the perfect cycle for more than 15 years. But while my period arrives like clockwork every 29 days—yes, that's totally normal1!—its impact on my body varies drastically each month.
Some cycles go smoothly with minimal discomfort, while others come with lower back aches, mood swings, and feelings of tiredness. These ebbs and flows often reflect changes in my diet, sleep, and stress levels.
And while I'd love to find a way to keep my days as routine as possible, I know that life can be unpredictable. Sometimes you need a little help to keep things running smoothly, which is why I turned to Gaia Herbs' new Cycle Support.
The herbal supplement promotes hormone balance and, in turn, can help minimize menstrual issues, such as cycle irregularities, mood swings, and period cramps.*
Here's what happened after taking the supplement for 30 days.
What is Cycle Support?
More than 90% of women report dealing with menstrual issues, so I know I'm not alone in saying we would all appreciate a little support to make that time of the month run smoother.
Gaia Herb's new, unique formula does just that. It features a trio of herbal extract blends known for supporting hormone balance: organic vitex berry, organic dandelion root, and organic schisandra berry.
Vitex Berry
I'd personally consider vitex berry the star of the show; there's a reason there's a women's health product made with just this herb alone!
Native to the Mediterranean, the gentle herb has a long history of traditional use and a reputation in the current alternative medicine community. It not only supports progesterone production, i.e. a hormone that supports menstruation, but also offers dopamine-enhancing effects.*
Schisandra Berry
Schisandra berry is not as well-known as vitex for hormone support, but it still plays an important role in this formula.
The antioxidant-packed herb enhances your body's reaction (and adaptation) to stress while also supporting healthy endocrine and liver function—which includes helping clear your body of sex hormones2.*
Dandelion Root
Sure, dandelion is one of the most common weeds on Earth, but we're lucky to have it. The plant is a rich source of vitamins A, B complex, and C, as well as minerals like iron, potassium, and zinc.
What does that mean for you? Consuming dandelion root can help with digestive and liver support to make your period more comfortable. And yes, that includes easing bloat!*
Milk Thistle
While these herbs make up the key blend in Cycle Support, it also has 100mg of Milk Thistle.
Known for promoting liver health, this herb also helps with estrogen balance.* Remember: Elevated estrogen levels are linked to heavy bleeding and other period issues.
My experience with Cycle Support
As I mentioned, I've never dealt with irregularities when it comes to the length of my cycle—but everything else about my period has always felt unpredictable.
After taking Cycle Support for just 30 days, I'm happy to report I just experienced one of the most pleasant menstrual cycles in decades.*
Instead of holding onto fluid and dealing with heavy cramping, I noticed an ease in bloating and overall bodily discomfort.*
What's more, the digestion irregularities that typically plague my periods were nonexistent.* How's that for digestion support?*
Of course, there's a reason I love adding Gaia Herbs products specifically to my supplement line-up. I can always count on the vegan supplements to have minimal ingredients (i.e., no icky excipients), and they're always purity-tested.
- Ingredients: 600mg of herbal extra blend (organic dandelion, organic schisandra berry, organic vitex berry); 110mg of organic milk thistle
- Serving: 2 capsules
- Certifications: Third-party tested, Non-GMO Project Verified
- Allergens: Soy-, Dairy-, Gluten-free
- Other perks: First herb traceability platform to see where ingredients come from
The takeaway
If you want to support a more regular (and more comfortable) menstrual cycle, then I can't recommend Gaia Herbs' new Cycle Support. After taking the supplement for just one month, I had the smoothest period in years—and it all comes down to the hormone supporting formula.*
