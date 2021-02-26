A Day-By-Day Guide To Your Menstrual Cycle, From An OB/GYN

Day 1: This is the day of your first bleed (more than just spotting), aka the first day of your period. Unless you're pregnant, hormone levels plummet and the blood and tissues lining the uterus break down and shed.

Day 2: The period continues. The second day of your cycle is generally a heavy one. And while your PMS symptoms have (probably) cleared, you might have some cramps that accompany the bleeding. This may be a day for super tampons that you'll have to change regularly. If you find a small clot in your pad, don't panic. That's perfectly normal for this point in your cycle. But if you're going through a box of tampons in a day and passing plum-size clots, get checked out by a doctor.

Day 3: This is often the final "heavy" day of bleeding. You'll probably continue to see red blood. You may also experience some changes in your vaginal pH around now, which could lead to yeast infections and bad odors. If so, try an over-the-counter vaginal probiotic to balance things out.

Day 4: Your period usually starts to lighten up, and may change in color from bright red to brown.

Day 5: If you generally have a five-day period, a panty liner will usually do it.

Day 6: For many, this is the first day you'll be free from a period. Others have periods that last up to seven days, though, which is perfectly normal.

Day 7: By now, your period should be completely or almost gone. This means that your body is gearing up for next month. Small follicles (little cysts on the ovaries that will release an egg or two) are starting to form. Estrogen levels are starting to rise, testosterone is still low, and progesterone is still absent.

Day 8: Those follicles are growing and preparing to release an egg. As the eggs start to develop, they produce estrogen, so estrogen levels will start to rise. Testosterone and progesterone levels will stay the same.

Day 9: Over the next few days, one follicle will continue to develop toward reaching maturity. That extra estrogen causes the lining of the uterus, rich with blood and nutrients, to thicken, so it's ready if a fertilized egg implants.

Day 10: Estrogen production should now be off the charts. And your endometrium, or the lining of the womb, continues its plans to house a potential pregnancy.