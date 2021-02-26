A Day-By-Day Guide To Your Menstrual Cycle, From An OB/GYN

Day 2: The period continues. The second day of your cycle is generally a heavy one. And while your PMS symptoms have (probably) cleared, you might have some cramps that accompany the bleeding. This may be a day for super tampons that you'll have to change regularly. If you find a small clot in your pad, don't panic. That's perfectly normal for this point in your cycle. But if you're going through a box of tampons in a day and passing plum-size clots, get checked out by a doctor.