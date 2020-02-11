How To Balance pH In The Body For A Healthy Vaginal Microbiome

The term pH is used to describe how acidic or basic something is. The pH scale is between 0 and 14. The lower the number, the more acidic, and the higher the number, the more basic (also referred to as alkaline). For example, tomato juice has a pH of 4. Water is neutral with a pH of 7, and the pH of baking soda, which is basic, is 9.

pH levels vary throughout the body, for example, a low pH is necessary for optimal digestion in your stomach, making it more acidic, whereas other parts of the body would be better with a neutral or even a higher pH.

When it comes to vaginal health, we want a more acidic pH. A normal vaginal pH is between 3.8 and 4.5. If your vaginal pH is too high, your risk of getting a vaginal infection or imbalance increases, like BV (bacterial vaginosis) and yeast infections, which can lead to an unpleasant smell, discharge, and uncomfortable itching.