Should You Be Taking a Vaginal Probiotic?

A healthy vaginal microbiome reduces the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), bladder infections, and cervical cancer. It supports healthy fertility and pregnancy, and may even play a role in the prevention or treatment of endometriosis.

A healthy vaginal microbiome is also how you avoid the annoying symptoms of yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis (BV), the two most common "ecological disorders" of the vaginal microbiome. Yeast infections are an overgrowth of what should be a relatively small population of yeast living in your microbiome. They cause an itchy cottage-cheese type of discharge. BV is an overgrowth of what should be a relatively small population of normal bacteria such as Gardnerella. It causes a watery fishy-smelling discharge. Neither condition should be mistaken for the clear slippery discharge that is normal fertile mucus.

If you suffer recurrent yeast infections or BV, please check with your doctor. You may also want to look at uBiome’s new vaginal microbiome test and consider a vaginal probiotic.