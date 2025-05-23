Advertisement
5 Memory-Supporting Habits That Take Less Than 5 Minutes a Day
Imagine this all-too-common scenario: Your morning starts with getting the kids and yourself out the door—making breakfast, packing lunches, and answering emails on the go. After school drop-off, it’s straight to work, where a packed schedule of meetings and deadlines awaits. When the workday wraps, your to-do list is far from finished: There are household chores to handle and weekend plans to coordinate.
By the time you’re finally getting ready for bed, the day behind you feels like a blur. You stop and think: What did I even eat for breakfast? Did I remember to respond to that email from my boss? Did I agree to a playdate this weekend or next?
If busy days leave you feeling scattered, you’re not alone. Research shows that even common, occasional stress can interfere with working memory—the brain’s ability to manage tasks, retain information, and stay organized. When working memory is compromised, it’s harder to keep up with the demands of daily life.
So it’s important to take proactive steps to keep cognitive function sharp. But don’t worry—we’re certainly not suggesting you add even more to your already packed schedule. Supporting brain health and memory function doesn’t require complex routines or time-consuming hobbies. In fact, some of the most impactful habits take less than 5 minutes a day.
HABIT 1: Practice breathwork
Most of us don’t think much about our breathing day-to-day. That’s understandable—we rarely pause to think about how we breathe. But robust research shows that specific methods of breathwork can improve our overall health1, particularly the nervous system and cognitive function.
In fact, studies show that breathing can shape memory function. Interestingly, one study even found that memory recall is better while breathing in than breathing out, and nasal breathing is better for memory when compared to oral breathing.
What to do: Get in the habit of noticing your breath. In the morning, spend whatever time you can spare doing a breathwork exercise of choice. By making it a part of your morning routine, you’re establishing healthy patterns and setting a mindful tone for the day. Then, whenever you feel you need to re-center yourself throughout the day, you can spend a few minutes engaging in your breathwork practice.
Time required: 30 seconds
HABIT 2: Add a premium nootropic to your routine
Nootropics are the frontier of brain health. These are supplements that feature cognition-enhancing botanicals that provide targeted nutrients to the body with the goal of enhancing cognitive function.* These supplements may specifically focus on areas such as learning, focus, mood—and, yes, even working memory.*
Given research shows that the majority of Americans say they experience forgetfulness, this is a very important development in holistic well-being.
What to do: Find a high-quality, research-backed nootropic, like Solaray SharpMind™ Memory. This expert-formulated blend uses ingredients that are shown to support cognitive function to help you take on the day.*
Using clinically backed Cognivia®, an award-winning sage blend, works to support both memory and working memory2.* In addition, the adaptogen Gotu Kola has been shown to improve overall cognitive function.* And finally, the fermented organic Chaga mushroom has antioxidant properties and nutritive support.*
Time required: 30 seconds
HABIT 3: Do a mindfulness reset
We’re always on. Between the increasing demands of screen time and work schedules that feel ‘round-the-clock, there’s a lot that demands our attention. And over-doing it can actually have adverse effects: A decade-long study even found that “heavy multitaskers" have reduced working memory.
Well, one of the easiest ways to combat this is to practice mindfulness—or the art of staying in the moment. Research shows that mindfulness practices can enhance memory performance and even strengthen the brain networks associated with working memory.
What to do: A quick reset—like micro-meditations, expressing gratitude, or reciting an affirmation—can reestablish your focus. This intentional pause in the day makes sure that you’re only centered on one thing, helping reduce stress, improve recall, and lets tired brains relax for a bit.
Time required: 1 minute
HABIT 4: Move for 60 seconds
When we say it’s good to “work out your brain,” sometimes we mean quite literally. Even brief movement increases blood flow to the brain. One minute of stretching, squats, or a walk around the room can shift your mental state dramatically. In fact, research has found that any form of exercise can significantly boost brain function and memory3 across people of all ages—children, adults, and older adults included.
What to do: Adults should get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week. So it’s important to fit in full workouts when possible. But for a quick boost throughout the day, simple exercises can help. In fact, one study found that participants who did one minute of squats periodically performed better at cognitive tests than those who did not.
Time required: 1 minute
HABIT 5: Strike up a conversation
Don’t let a busy day get in the way of meaningful connections—whether that’s striking up a conversation with the barista while you wait for your morning coffee, asking a co-worker about weekend plans, or hearing about your kid’s day at school.
These aren’t just feel-good moments. In fact, research shows that social connections help improve cognitive function and even memory! Social engagement stimulates the brain, helps us process information more effectively, and reinforces emotional well-being—all of which are essential for keeping your mind sharp.
What to do: Make a habit of connecting with someone each day, even if just briefly. Look for natural moments to engage: a quick chat during your lunch break, a phone call with a friend on your walk, or a check-in with a neighbor. These micro-interactions can add up to big benefits over time.
Time required: 5 minutes or less
The takeaway
Taking care of your brain doesn’t have to mean overhauling your entire routine or carving out hours you don’t have. These small, science-backed habits—whether it’s a minute of movement, a few deep breaths, or a thoughtful supplement—can add up to big benefits over time.
When done consistently, these micro-practices help you support working memory so you can feel sharper. Yes, all in less than five minutes a day.
† Cognivia® is a registered trademark of Nexira; it was a NIE New Ingredient Awards winner in 2021 and has been a finalist in the Nutra Ingredients Awards.
