Integrative Health

Purple Mattress Review, From A Well-Being Editor Who's Obsessed With Quality Sleep

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
October 24, 2024
photo of woman lying in bed on blue background
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sponsored: This article was produced in partnership with Purple.

I'll admit it: I'm obsessed with sleep. But can you blame me? Even a single night of poor sleep can impact your memory, mood, and productivity. And prolonged sleep issues have been linked with substantial health concerns1, including increased risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke.

Ergo, quality shut-eye is essential for your health and longevity—and your mattress plays a pivotal role in the equation. 

Sleeping environments are rarely one-size-fits-all, but the Purple Mattress might just be the exception. Keep reading to learn why nearly 30,000 reviewers with all different sleep preferences love this adaptable mattress.

Purple Mattress

From $999
purple mattress image from company website
The Purple Mattress at a glance:
  • Sizes available: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king
  • Firmness: medium-firm
  • Thickness: 9.25"
  • Warranty: 10-year
  • Trial period: 100 nights

What is Purple?

You may recognize Purple for its patented "GelFlex Grid," which has proved to be so effective that it's even used in hospitals across the country

The company designs and manufactures mattresses in the United States using American-made high-density polyurethane foam and hypoallergenic recyclable, food-grade, and food-contact-grade materials. 

Purple holds certifications from CleanAir GOLD and CertiPUR-US, ensuring that the mattresses are free from harmful chemicals.

Wait, explain the GelFlex Grid

Made from a stretchy hyper-elastic polymer that adapts to your body as you move, the GelFlex Grid is designed to support sleepers in any position. 

Having slept on a Purple RestorePremier soft mattress in the past, I can confidently say the material fully adapts to your body (akin to sleeping in a tension-easing cloud).

When I was first introduced to Purple, I worried that a mattress so soft wouldn't offer support—but the grid proved me wrong.

How is the Purple Mattress made?

Like all of the brand's mattresses, the Purple Mattress is made in the United States from nontoxic, hypoallergenic materials. The mattress has a five-layer design primarily comprised of foam.

On the bottom, a base support foam layer stabilizes the mattress and minimizes the mattress's bounce. Next, there's a thin layer of adaptive foam that conforms to the body and enhances the overall comfort.

While many all-foam mattresses have poor edge support, this one has an entire layer of "edge support foam" to increase the durability and keep you comfortable and safe all through the night.

Above the three polyurethane foam layers is the GelFlex grid, which helps relieve pressure, dissipate heat, and support your body (even if you move positions). And lastly, a breathable SoftFlex cover optimizes all the benefits of the GelFlex grid.

graphic image showing the layers of the purple mattress
Image by Purple

What we love about the Purple Mattress

It's adaptable

While the Purple Mattress is particularly great for back sleepers, the GelFlex grid helps the bed instantly adapt to any position. And because it's so responsive, those who toss and turn won't have as many sleep disturbances as with other mattresses. 

It's cooling and breathable

Temperature is extremely important when it comes to getting high-quality, restorative sleep. While other foam mattresses tend to trap heat, the Purple Mattress dissipates it.

The result? A cool, breathable, temperature-regulating surface that will help you sleep comfortably through the night.

It's supportive and stable

Support is not a given with all-foam mattresses, but the Purple's stable base layer helps ensure that your body stays aligned.

It has great pressure relief

Another perk of the GelFlex Grid? Unbeatable pressure relief. Many reviewers say the Purple is the only bed that's relieved their aches and pains—and I've experienced this with Purple's other designs; as soon as I lie down, existing muscle or joint discomfort begins to fade.

Purple Mattress

From $999
purple mattress image from company website

It has a medium-firm feel

Everyone has different firmness preferences, but there is actually substantial research to show that medium-firm is typically best for most people2 when it comes to providing a solid balance of support and comfort.

Medium-firm, unsurprisingly, has also been touted by experts as the best choice for people with back pain.

You can try it risk-free

It's nearly impossible to know how a mattress will impact your sleep until you've actually slept on it. That's why I always appreciate a good sleep trial—and Purple allows you to sleep on a mattress for 100 nights before you officially commit.

Who should try the Purple Mattress?

The Purple Mattress is one of the most versatile designs I've come across (and I've reviewed a lot of mattresses). Given the medium-firm design and the adaptable GelFlex Grid, this mattress is a good fit for all sleeping positions—but the brand notes that it's especially great for those who sleep primarily on their back.

What really impresses me about this mattress is just how many reviews it has from people who say it's alleviated their back or joint pain. One even calls the Purple Mattress a "game-changer," adding that she had become accustomed to her back pain before buying the Purple.

It's also a great choice for hot sleepers, thanks to the breathable, temperature-regulating gel grid. And lastly, people with partners who move around a lot love the Purple's strong motion control.

purple mattress image from company website with woman laying on bed (showing layers)
Image by Purple

Who shouldn't try the Purple Mattress?

The Purple Mattress really doesn't get a ton of negative feedback, but like I said: Sleep isn't one-size-fits-all. People who prefer a bouncier hybrid design may not like the cloudlike feel of this foam mattress.

Additionally, while the brand does make a strong effort to use nontoxic, eco-friendly materials, it may not be the best choice if you are seeking something 100% organic.

What other testers say

Again, the Purple Mattress gets an impressive amount of positive feedback from people who say it's been hugely beneficial for their sleep—which, as we know, has a big impact on your health and longevity! 

Here's what a few have to say:

  • "So good. It's a completely different feel from any mattress I've ever slept on before."
  • "This bed has been an answer to a long time search for the perfect bed. Perfect for any sleeper."
  • "Every other mattress I'd tried would ruin my back after one night. Purple is worth the price for that alone."
  • "It's wild how comfortable this mattress is! I'm a hot sleeper who has back issues and I now wake up feeling cooler and without an aching back."
  • "It's so comfortable, but firm enough for my husband. We had just become accustomed to back pain until we bought the purple. Game-changer."

Purple Mattress

From $999
purple mattress image from company website

The takeaway

Quality sleep sets you up for a better day (and a better life, at that!), so I consider a high-quality mattress to be a very worthwhile investment in your health and well-being. With an adaptable design and thousands of rave reviews, the Purple Mattress might just be the missing piece in your recipe for perfect sleep.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

