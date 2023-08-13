When centenarians share the tips that have carried them into old age, their lists usually include eating habits, exercise routines, and other habits done in the daylight. But according to Seema Bonney, M.D., the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, what happens at night is just as important.

"If there's any one positive thing we can do in terms of slowing down the aging process, sleep is really up there," Bonney tells mbg. "It's something you need to optimize in order to improve your healthspan, and therefore your lifespan."