From supporting cardiovascular health to keeping the mind sharp, sleep can promote a long lifespan in many ways. So it's no surprise that it's something longevity specialist Seema Bonney, M.D., takes super seriously. In her role as the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia, Bonney shares effective ways to age healthfully and gracefully—including prioritizing a solid night's rest.

Here, the functional medicine physician opens the bedroom door on the products she personally uses to ensure deep sleep.