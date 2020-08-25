So, how much REM sleep do we really need? According to Girardin Jean-Louis, Ph.D., professor of population health and psychiatry at New York University, "We know that the average sleeper experiences three to five REM cycles nightly."

That number will of course vary depending on how much time you spend sleeping, with Jean-Louis noting that seven to eight hours of nighttime sleep is optimal. "Healthy sleepers might spend approximately 20% of their sleep time in the REM sleep stage," he says. Generally, if one gets about 90 minutes of REM sleep total on a nightly basis, they're in good shape.

Some research suggests insufficient REM sleep can cause migraines and decreased mental sharpness, along with the aforementioned issues surrounding memory and learning.