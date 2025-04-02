Advertisement
We Tested Dozens Of Products In March & Our Readers Shopped These The Most
Our editors are constantly testing new products, but we only share those that we truly love. One of my favorite things to do at the end of each month is to see which recommendations our readers have been shopping the most—because when I find a product I can't live without, I immediately want other people to experience it.
Curious about what fellow wellness-minded people are loving as of late? Keep scrolling to find the top five most-shopped items on our site in March.
Bonus: We scored exclusive promo codes for a few of these items. Thank me later!
Our readers' favorite products in March:
Late last year I decided to take the plunge and test out the iRestore Elite red light hat (aka the gold standard of at-home red light hair growth products), and I was immediately impressed. It's comfortable, durable, and easy to use—and my results speak for themselves.
My boyfriend and I have both been using the hat, and it took only about four weeks for us to both start seeing new baby hairs coming in. Plus, I've started to see less hair shedding in the shower, which is always a major bonus in my book.
Expert tip: The best results start about six months in, with peak hair growth happening after 12 to 18 months of consistent use. And my early results tell me I have a lot to look forward to.
Late last year, a viral study revealed that nearly half of U.S. tap water contains PFAS (also known as "forever chemicals"). And while that may just sound like a buzzy headline, these contaminants have actually been linked to serious health issues, such as cancer, liver damage, and immune system disruptions.
Determined to keep my water as clean as possible, I set out to test all the best water filters (shower, faucet, countertop, you name it), and I became a bit of a filter snob along the way.
My search led me to the Sans Water Purifier, a sleek countertop water filter that removes up to 99.9% of contaminants (think heavy metals, PFAS, arsenic, chlorine, and fluoride), with no installation and minimal maintenance required.
A few months later, and I truly do not know what I was doing before I started using the Sans. I dub it a "must-have" in any healthy kitchen.
Put simply: When I'm not sleeping well, my entire life feels off balance (no exaggeration!). Poor sleep impacts your mood, workout performance, productivity, and overall health and well-being. Thankfully, I've pretty much perfected my routine—and Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies are my savior on nights when I'm struggling.
After testing dozens (yup, dozens!) of CBD products, I landed on Cornbread as my top option. These USDA-certified organic gummies are made without artificial food dyes or high-fructose corn syrup, instead relying on smart swaps like organic blue agave, tapioca syrup, and cane sugar.
Even our former vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, is a personal fan of the clean formula.
My Oura scores don't lie, and they soar when I take these.
Reader perk: Save 25% with code MBG25.
The eyes are one of the first areas to show signs of aging, thanks to thin, delicate skin. I've tested my fair share of eye creams and patches, and while many promise to reduce those inevitable fine lines, few deliver noticeable results.
The Three Ships Eye Hero Bio-Retinol Smoothing Eye Cream is the exception. While other creams and masks do help with puffiness and dark circles, this is the first to actually firm up that thin, wrinkle-prone skin around my eyes.
My favorite part about this cream is that the clean, fast-acting ingredients give a sense of instant gratification (read: tighter, lifted-looking skin in minutes), while also improving your skin's longevity with continued use.
I love knowing I'm supporting my skin's collagen production and helping my future self look younger, simply by using this (natural!) cream daily.
Our deputy commerce editor, Braelyn Wood, got her hands on this new Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Blanket and immediately gave her seal of approval (which means a lot in my book!). She went as far as to call it her favorite product launch of 2025.
Think of it like a sauna blanket but for red light therapy. The sleeping-bag-like design has more than 2,500 LED light bulbs, delivering 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light with 360-degree coverage—meaning you can reduce inflammation, boost collagen, promote relaxation, and improve your sleep in just one 20-minute session.
It's a must-have tool for any biohacker who wants to reap the benefits of red light therapy without investing in a ton of different tools and gadgets. Even better, the blanket can be unzipped into two red light mats to use side by side with your partner, friend, or roommate!
Reader perk: Save 15% with code MINDBODYGREEN.
The takeaway
Some people gatekeep their favorite products, but these five items are so great I want everyone to experience their benefits. Just be warned: Our readers are quick shoppers—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long or you'll be facing inevitable sellouts (I'm looking at you, Sans!).