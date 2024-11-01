The U.S. Geological Survey collected tap water samples across the country and found that 45% of them contained at least one instance of potentially harmful PFAS. We still have a lot to learn about how PFAS affect our health and in what quantities. New legislation on PFAS is in the works, but for now, if you're concerned about chemicals in your drinking water, the best course of action is to filter your water. Check out seven filters that water quality experts recommend here.