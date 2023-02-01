If you are someone who always likes to have cold filtered water in the fridge (and doesn't mind constantly refilling pitchers), this option is the way to go. It's lightweight and features a unique design with both a top pour and side spigot that allows you to quickly fill water bottles and access clean water while the top compartment is still filtering. Reviewers appreciate its sleek design and accompanying water testing meter that helps them gauge when to replace the filter. (You can expect to get 20 gallons' worth of clean water from each filter, and they usually last around one to two months depending on how much you're using it.) Be sure to stay on top of replacing the filter, as well as washing and drying the inside of the pitcher so mold doesn't form. This filter is NSF certified to reduce PFOS/ PFOA, lead, and the contaminants on this list.