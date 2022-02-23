Years ago, a teacher shared a water experience that had always stayed with her and has since stayed with me.

Shortly after arriving at college, she remembered brushing her teeth next to her new roommate. "What are you doing?" her roommate asked her, gesturing to the tap she'd left on as she brushed. My teacher didn't realize what the big deal was until she looked over at her roommate's tap and saw it was shut off. The roommate came from a dry area in California, my teacher from a water-rich town on the East Coast. By the time they met each other as teens, they'd formed vastly different views on the same resource.

This story illustrates why water can be a tricky resource to talk about. Unless you live in a water-stressed area, it's easy to assume that it doesn't really matter how much of it you use on a daily basis, that the taps will always just keep on flowing.

Of course, there are plenty of good reasons to waste less water at home—no matter where you live. Here, experts unpack a few of the most important and share their favorite strategies for conserving water, beyond just turning off the tap when you brush.