The Best Way To Tackle Your Sink Full Of Thanksgiving Dishes

According to Miller, the most important thing to keep in mind when using a dishwasher is to keep single items out, such as pans, strainers, whisks, serving spoons, and so on.

Even things like rubber spatulas and knives, he says, should be left out, as their handles take up room, and knives can be dangerous (to your hands and your dishes). In short, save your dishwasher for things like cutlery, plates and bowls, and glasses.