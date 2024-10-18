Advertisement
What To Know About Caring For An Aging Pet + Nutrition & Exercise Tips
It's hard to imagine what life would be like without the joy and comfort our pets provide day after day. That's why every decision we make for our pets is ultimately supporting their long run. (And did you know supporting their health and happiness can even benefit your own?)
That often means observing our pets and making tweaks to their day-to-day routines. As pets get older, caring for their unique needs becomes even more important, as they may require different kinds of nutrition, movement, and care to help them feel more comfortable with age.
Focus on healthy aging nutrition
Nutrition is the basis of a long, healthy life—this is true of humans and our pets. Fueling our pets with the right nutrients can support their immune systems, brain health, and energy.
It's important to find foods that are specifically designed for senior pets, like Hill's Science Diet Senior Vitality for Dogs and Cats, made for pets aged 7+. These formulas feature a proprietary blend of nutrients that support brain health, energy, and interaction—all of which become a priority during your pets' later years. And the foods are easy to digest for older tummies, too.
Engage in low-impact exercise
Aging pets may not be as active as they used to be, but even most senior animals need regular movement to keep healthy — just with a few adjustments.
When going for walks, make sure the path is even, free of obstacles, and ideally on a soft surface like grass or carpet. For dogs that can't go long distances, try sit-stand obedience games to support mobility. For cats, play with ribbon or strings in place. And for any aging animal, adding ramps throughout the home can help with mobility.
Of course, if your pet has aching joints or a mobility condition, speak with your vet about the right action plan for you, as they'll be able to give you specific recommendations based on your pet's unique circumstances.
Select a food type for your pet's needs
There are benefits to both wet and dry food. And for aging pets, there are a few additional considerations you may need to think about.
Compared to kibble, wet food can be easier to chew, which may be a struggle for aging pets with oral or digestive concerns. Wet food can also have a stronger smell, which may help encourage eating.
However, if your pet likes to snack on bites throughout the day, dry food may be a more convenient option for them.
Support brain health & keep them stimulated
You'll want to make sure your pets' brains are staying active too. Cognitive health is vital for overall health as your pet ages, so be sure to keep them mentally stimulated and feed them nutrients that help support brain health.
During playtime, try teaching your dog new tricks (as contrary to the adage). Yes, even simple commands can help pets stay sharp. Some cats respond well to new things to explore, like toys, puzzles, or cat trees.
Food also plays a huge role in brain health. For example, omega-3 fatty acids can help support cognitive function in pets. Hill's Science Diet Senior Vitality uses omega-3s, plus a variety of other nutrients like vitamins and amino acids, to help support brain health.
Promote healthy skin & coat
With age, a pet's fur may become thinner and duller. This is a simple part of the aging process for both cats and dogs. You can help keep their coats sleek and healthy with grooming—but most importantly, through nutrition.
Show them love
You've spent a lot of good times with your precious pet, and now it's time to make sure the last years are just as special. By supporting their health and activity and fueling them with the right nutrition, you're showing your furry family member just how much you love them—and they'll love you right back for it.
Of course, knowing how to properly care for your aging pet can sometimes feel daunting. That's why we recommend relying on Hill's Science Diet Senior Vitality recipes, which are formulated with a proprietary blend of nutrients specifically chosen to support your pet's brain health, muscle strength, and overall vitality. That way, you don't have to worry about picking nutrients, and instead you can focus your attention on making their golden years just that.