Toyota

How A Neuroscientist Uses Mind Management To Build Healthier Habits

Author:
Braelyn Wood
March 12, 2025
By Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
It's easy to mistake the brain for the mind, but neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc, has dedicated her career to unraveling the difference—empowering people to take control of their well-being. 

"My life's work comes down to this: If we can empower people to manage their mind, then they can do anything," says Leaf. 

Mind management requires resilience. It takes at least 63 days to build a habit, which is the amount of time it takes for your brain to replace negative circuits with healthier neural pathways using repetition, active reflection, and visualization. 

For Leaf, the Toyota Crown Signia offers an ideal space for mindfulness. Its refined interior, with standard heated and ventilated front seats and an available fixed panoramic roof, creates a calming atmosphere, while the quiet, smooth ride minimizes distractions.

Press play to learn more about Leaf's approach.

More On This Topic

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells–Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)
Beauty

Experts Say This Is One Of The Best Vitamins For Hair Growth (Nope, Not Biotin)

Jamie Schneider

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

