I’ve Tested 5 Of The Best Red Light Masks & This One Made My Skin The Glowiest
Getting older is a privilege—and I’m all for embracing the fine lines, texture shifts, and natural skin changes that come along with it. But I can't ignore just how impactful red light has been in slowing (or even reversing!) my skin's more visible signs of aging (read: skin tone, firmness, and glow).
After years of testing five of the most popular red light masks on the market, interviewing countless experts, reviewing dozens of studies, I can confidently say there’s a reason experts have dubbed red light therapy the best noninvasive skin treatment for beginners.
The right device, used consistently, really does make a difference.
Enter: the iRestore Illumina Face Mask, a new red light mask that’s getting a lot of buzz for its ability to improve skin tone, reduce fine lines, and support collagen production.
I spent the past three months testing this mask four to five times per week, and my skin looks so much brighter, glowier, and healthier.
What is the iRestore Illumina Face Mask?
The iRestore Illumina Face Mask is a hands-free red light therapy mask designed to improve skin tone, firmness, and overall radiance, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Developed by the same brand behind my favorite red light hair growth system, the iRestore Illumina Face Mask is FDA-cleared, science-backed, and designed to last for years to come.
Unlike many LED masks on the market, the Illumina uses three different types of light:
- 635 nm red light for collagen production and skin rejuvenation
- 830 nm near-infrared light for cellular repair and reduced inflammation
- 415 nm blue light to help combat acne-causing bacteria and congestion
The lightweight, silicone-based design has 360 medical-grade LEDs strategically placed across the mask to cover the full face. This is more than twice as many diodes as other masks I’ve tested.
It’s easy to use and treatments take just 10 minutes per session. You’ll want to use it on clean, dry skin three to five times per week, applying your skin care after each use for best results.
What I love about the iRestore Illumina Face Mask
Again, this isn’t my first rodeo with red light masks. I’ve tested five of the most popular devices over the years and have seen firsthand just how impactful red light therapy can be when it comes to improving skin tone, glow, and texture.
I was initially shocked by how much of a difference red light therapy makes, but I’m now a full believer and it’s a regular part of my routine.
So when I started testing the iRestore Illumina Face Mask, I wasn’t wondering if red light works—instead, I was paying attention to factors like how quickly I’d see results, how comfortable the mask was to wear, and how easily it fit into my routine. Plus, I was using it as an extra push to keep up with my red light consistency!
Spoiler alert: The Illumina mask delivered on all fronts.
Even after just a few weeks of using the mask four to five times per week, my skin felt like it consistently had that post-facial glow I used to think was only possible from professional treatments.
Next, I noticed my skin felt smoother and slightly more firm, and I didn’t see as many of those pesky lines around my eyes.
One thing that stood out to me is that the Illumina is comfortable, yet really stays in place on my face. A few of the flexible silicone masks I’ve tested tend to slide around a little, and the heavyweight designs stay in place but are not the most breathable.
The Illumina strikes the perfect balance between lightweight, breathable, and sturdy. I love that there’s an opening around the mouth so the mask doesn’t get fogged up or stuffy.
I love that 10-minute sessions are short enough to stay consistent with, and I definitely appreciate the ability to multitask while wearing it. Another perk is that you’re able to use all three of the wavelengths (red, infrared, and blue) together, or choose based on your intended results.
I typically use the red and infrared for skin longevity benefits, but add in the blue light setting on days when I feel a breakout coming.
What I'd change about the iRestore Illumina Face Mask
The $699 price tag is definitely a factor to consider. While I do think the quality, LED count, and overall effectiveness help justify the cost, it’s an investment.
For reference, here’s how the iRestore mask fits in with the other red light masks I’ve tested:
- Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Face Mask, 132 LEDs, $349
- HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask, 132 LEDs, $349
- Omnilux Contour Face, 132 LEDs, $395
- TheraFace Mask, 648 LEDs, $599
While the Illumina is the most expensive option here, it also offers significantly more LED coverage than most of the masks on this list.
Prior to testing this mask, the TheraFace was my favorite mask on the market. Now, I’d put the two fairly neck-and-neck—and, if we’re splitting hairs, the iRestore Illumina may come out on top.
In my experience, the quality, comfort, and results of the Illumina mask help justify the cost. However, if budget is a concern, I recommend testing out more entry-level designs like the Solawave or HigherDOSE masks.
The takeaway
Red light therapy has become a staple in my skincare routine for a reason: It’s one of the most effective ways to support long-term skin health. The iRestore Illumina Face Mask helped my skin look brighter, glowier, and younger in just a few weeks—and I know from experience the best results come with time and consistency.
If you’re looking for a powerful, science-backed tool to help your skin look brighter, smoother, and more resilient over time, this one’s worth the investment.