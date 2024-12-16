Advertisement
My Favorite Red Light Mask Never Goes On Sale But It's $100 Off This Weekend Only
Plain and simple: Red light masks are worth the hype. I firmly believe this science-backed technology is why I’m ending 2024 with younger-looking skin than I had in the first half of the year.
Of course, my favorite red light mask (after extensively testing five of the best!) is also the most expensive one I’ve used.
The TheraFace Mask is regularly $599—and my smooth, glowing skin is worth every penny of the full price—but this weekend only you can save $100 on the cult-favorite in the brand’s flash sale.
Why you should try the TheraFace Red Light mask
It’s no secret infrared light comes with a slew of benefits for your skin. The results of LED light therapy have been touted by skin care experts for years and are often used in professional facial treatments.
Experts say the specific wavelengths used in LED technology work to stimulate collagen production and yield younger-looking skin—and in one study, participants who received red light therapy on their face twice per week for 30 total sessions saw improved skin complexion1, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density.
Here’s what sets the TheraFace Mask apart from the rest:
- Other masks I've tested range from 66 to 238, but the TheraFace Mask has a whopping 648 medical-grade LED lights (which is where all the magic comes from).
- By circulating red, blue, and infrared light through these LED bulbs, the mask is meant to even skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and boost the skin's elasticity.
- The massage feature is an added bonus, helping to relax my facial muscles and release tension instantly.
- In the first few weeks, my complexion was visibly brighter and my face was more sculpted. Plus, I look so much more rested in the mornings after using the mask
- Over the full year of testing the TheraFace Mask, I've experienced a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines; a more even skin tone; and a more luminous complexion.
The takeaway
There’s never been a better time to invest in your skin’s longevity than this rare sale on the TheraFace Mask. If you've been considering a light therapy tool, this is the one I'd suggest.
Thank me when your skin starts aging backwards!
