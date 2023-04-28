Whether your social media feed is chock-full of beauty influencers or not, you may have come across people on social media using skin care devices that look practically space-age. Though there are many at-home skin care devices on the market, LED light therapy tools seem to be the most captivating.

Before, these LED light therapy tools were typically kept in dermatologists' or estheticians' offices during treatments or facials. Now, just like everything else it seems, they're hitting the mainstream market for at-home use.

But just because you can get your hands on professional-grade light therapy tools doesn't mean every item for sale is actually up to par. In fact, experts warn that there are many less-than-quality options that have flooded the web, so it's important to make sure you're purchasing one that comes recommended. Now, a fair warning that these come with a pretty price tag—but given these are technically professional devices, a higher cost just comes with the territory.