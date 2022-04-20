Masks are likely not part of your daily skin care routine, but they sure are a sweet treat for your complexion, whether you’re in need of extra hydration, brightness, or just a soothing, spa-grade experience. Some are even hailed for treating blemishes—with a bouquet of potent actives, many can prevent pesky breakouts from making their appearance in the first place. Sure, masks are technically considered a nice-to-have item (as opposed to a cleanser, which is a routine essential), but, man, are they nice to have—especially if you’re hoping to nix bumpy skin ASAP.

No matter the type of acne you’re dealing with (inflammatory pustules, blackheads, under-the-skin mounds), there’s a mask waiting for you to slather on. Find our best pimple-fighting picks below.