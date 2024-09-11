Advertisement
Healthy Cleaning: Are Your Cleaning Products Safe For The Environment?
Everyone uses cleaning products to maintain a healthy environment—but what happens when the same formulas meant to keep your space healthy are actually causing harm?
While standard cleaning supplies work for their intended purpose, many also release toxins into the atmosphere that can negatively affect your health and the environment. And that's not to mention the hazards of single-use plastic bottles and the packaging used for many cleaning agents.
Swapping your products for an eco-friendly and nontoxic alternative is a great way to ensure you're actually supporting your home's health—but what actually qualifies as nontoxic?
Below, we break down the ingredients to avoid in conventional cleaners. Plus, we share what alternative to look for instead.
Chemicals to avoid in cleaning products
Reading the labels of your typical cleaning product can be overwhelming. It's a rundown of unpronounceable ingredients, often with a long index of chemicals.
It's important to remember not all chemicals are toxic. After all, water is a chemical compound. However plenty of ingredients have been studied to show adverse effects on humans—and they're often included in many household cleaning products.
We recommend avoiding the following chemicals:
- Ammonia
- Chlorine
- Bleach
- Synthetic fragrances
- Phthalates
- Surfactants
- Sodium hydroxide
- Glycol ethers
Are all cleaning products toxic?
Most of us know not to ingest cleaning products because they contain poisonous ingredients1 to kill bacteria. But what may surprise some is that simple exposure to the harsh chemicals in cleaning products can put you at risk for adverse skin and respiratory effects.
One category of harsh chemicals in cleaning products is volatile organic compounds2 (VOCs). These chemicals vaporize at room temperature and spread through the air, contributing to respiratory issues, allergic reactions, and headaches. VOCs can be especially harmful to individuals with asthma or other chronic pulmonary diseases3.
Another category of chemicals commonly found in cleaning products is per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS. These chemicals are human-made to help make products water- and grease-resistant.
PFAS are commonly found in products like nonstick cookware, raincoats, and food wrappers. However, some dishwashers and laundry detergents contain PFAS chemicals to help reduce grease.
But it's not just the chemicals affecting the environment. The packaging of many cleaning products is also of concern. Many common supplies on store shelves come in durable plastics that, while recyclable, are often slow to biodegrade.
Aerosol cans, like air fresheners, contain a propellant gas that, while nontoxic, has been found by the Environmental Protection Agency to damage the ozone layer4.
Harmful effects of harsh chemicals
Harmful chemicals in many household cleaning supplies can pollute the air and water, causing unwanted side effects in humans, such as chronic respiratory issues and allergic reactions.
Pollution
One of the biggest concerns with cleaning supplies is their contribution to polluting the air and water. Products that contain VOCs put toxic substances into the air, affecting air quality. Products with phosphorus or nitrogen contribute to nutrient loading in rivers, streams, and lakes—which threatens water quality5.
Chronic respiratory issues
VOCs from cleaning supplies are among the biggest contributors to respiratory issues. These toxins are released into the air, and then you breathe them into your body, leading to several chronic respiratory issues, like asthma.
A study looked at the long-term effects6 of VOCs and other toxicants in cleaning supplies and found that using some products over 20 years had a comparable effect on the lungs to smoking 10 to 20 cigarettes a day.
Allergic reactions
Many chemicals found in cleaning supplies can cause allergic reactions, such as skin irritation, swelling, and hives. These reactions primarily happen from contact with the product. Something as simple as touching a product can cause a rash or breakout.
Types of nontoxic cleaning supplies
A nontoxic cleaning product is made without harmful chemicals and is often labeled a "natural cleaning product" or eco-friendly. However, just because a cleaning product claims to be nontoxic doesn't automatically mean it's free of toxins.
One way to determine if a product is nontoxic or safe is to look for a product with a Safer Choice7 label. EPA Safer Choice labels mean the brand follows best practices by the Environmental Production Agency to reduce, eliminate, and prevent pollution. Other quality certifications include Non-GMO Project, B-Corp, and MADE SAFE certified.
You can also look for certified third-party lab-tested products. These certificates come from independent labs that evaluate the ingredients in the product and ensure it contains what the brand claims it contains. Third-party tested products often have a small icon on their label indicating they're third-party tested.
Laundry detergent
Nontoxic laundry detergents often have baking soda or washing soda to act as the detergent. You can also find products with vinegar or other natural acids that act as a stain remover on clothes. Plant-based ingredients often have a tried-and-true ability to clean. For example, lemon juice and enzymes are both powerful cleaners and safe for the planet.
What to avoid
Some of the harmful chemicals found in laundry detergent include carcinogens and phthalates. Carcinogens are known organisms that can cause cancer. Phthalates8, which are in personal care products and cleaning supplies, often irritate the skin and eyes and, in high doses, can cause dizziness and vomiting.
Dish soap
When it comes to nontoxic dish soaps, look for unscented and primarily water-based products. For an even more environmentally responsible choice, look for dish soaps in recycled or reusable packaging, like glass or aluminum bottles. Compostable containers like cardboard also make sense, especially if you already have a compost pile.
What to avoid
Dish soap tends to contain a lot of phosphates and nitrilotiracetic acids. Phosphates are natural elements but can be toxic to humans9. Nitrilotriacetic acids often cause skin and eye irritation10.
Glass cleaner
Natural cleaners use vinegar or lightly acidic ingredients to remove dirt and grime from windows. You can even make your glass cleaner in recycled packaging, like glass bottles, from rubbing alcohol, vinegar, and water. If you want your windows to smell amazing, add some drops of essential oils made from plant-based ingredients. We also recommend using a cotton cloth instead of paper towels.
What to avoid
Glass cleaners contain many solvents, surfactants, and ammonia. These chemicals are toxic to humans, especially if ingested, causing nausea and vomiting.
Upholstery cleaners
Nontoxic upholstery cleaners use citric acids or vinegar that safely remove stains without harming fabrics. You can make your own couch cleaner from baking soda and vinegar to remove stains or odors without introducing harmful chemicals into your home.
What to avoid
Many upholstery cleaners contain perchloroethylene (PERC), a neurotoxin similar to mild chloroform that can cause dizziness.
Are nontoxic cleaning products as effective as other supplies?
Natural cleaning products without toxic chemicals can be as effective as other supplies. It's all about the active ingredients in the product and whether those ingredients are the right combinations to get the desired results.
Common active ingredients in many nontoxic cleaners include baking soda, vinegar, citric acid, and essential oils. Baking soda products help eliminate odor and dissolve grease and dirt. Vinegar and citric acid contain mild acidity that can remove stains and clean surfaces. Essential oils are primarily used to keep products smelling fresh.
The takeaway
Using commercial cleaning supplies can have many potential harms, but you can make simple changes to your cleaning routine to reduce the unwanted effects of toxic cleaning supplies.
When possible, shop for eco-friendly cleaning products with natural ingredients that are not detrimental to your health or the environment. You can also find products in recycled or reusable packaging to reduce your use of single-use plastic items.
