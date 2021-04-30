When it comes to the labels of a detergent bottle (and most household items), terms like "natural" and "organic" are unregulated. This means that you need to turn that sucker around and read its ingredients list to get a sense of what's really in it.

Many conventional detergents contain chemicals that can linger on clothes and aggravate your skin. (Here's your guide to the ones to avoid.) If these chemicals don't completely biodegrade, they can also contribute to water pollution. To name names, research shows that certain surfactants—compounds that help detergents remove dirt from the surface of clothing—in particular can pose a threat to aquatic life.

For those who want to avoid such nasties, we did the dirty work of rounding up detergents that use safe ingredients and package them in earth-friendly ways. We know that laundry is personal, so we split up the list to speak to different needs and values.

After much deliberation, here are the criteria we went with for each category: