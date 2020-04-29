There are a few home appliances that don't get the TLC they deserve, and the washing machine is definitely one of them. According to green cleaning expert Melissa Maker, we should be thoroughly cleaning washers as often as once a month depending on how often we use them.

"Cleaning your machine regularly will make it last longer and eliminate moldy smells caused by stale soap and fabric softener buildup," she writes in an mbg article about how to clean home appliances naturally. Washing your machine out regularly also ensures a higher-quality wash.

While you can use bleach to clear out your machine, natural cleaners work just as well, and any leftover residues that get onto your clothes will be a lot gentler on your skin. Here's Maker's step-by-step guide to scrubbing your washing machine down using a DIY blend of white vinegar, essential oils, and baking soda: