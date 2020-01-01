Saving all your cleaning for Sunday was so 2019. Experts agree that it's much more productive to do a little something around the house every day, even if you only have a few minutes—the idea being that if you make a consistent routine out of cleaning, you'll never be overwhelmed by a super-dirty space.

"If you're making messes all week long, you should be cleaning up all week long," says Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama. The Chicago-based natural-cleaning expert came to this realization when she and her husband first got married and declared Saturday their weekly cleaning day. Even though they lived in a small one-room apartment, Rapinchuk remembers that doing everything at once quickly became overwhelming and put a damper on the weekend.

From there, she decided to split up her routine into daily, weekly, and monthly tasks and hasn't looked back since. Here's a rundown of how she structures her days for maximum cleanliness and minimum effort. Bookmark her tips, then grab a pen and add "Keep the house eternally spotless" to your resolution list this year.