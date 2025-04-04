Skip to Content
Here's Why You Should Never Underestimate Naturally Sourced & Derived Ingredients – Starting With Your Toothpaste

Author:
Braelyn Wood
April 04, 2025
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Image by Tom's of Maine / Contributor
April 04, 2025

There’s something about standing barefoot in the grass, feeling the earth beneath you, and watching the sky melt into shades of orange, pink, and purple—it’s pure magic. Nature’s incredibleness is undeniable in those moments, yet we often overlook just how amazing it can be when it comes to the ingredients we use every day.

Somewhere along the way, the word “natural” became associated with inefficient. The same plants our ancestors once relied on, like aloe plants for sunburns or cotton for clothing, became an afterthought.

But as we become more mindful of our purchases for the planet and ourselves, it’s time to reconsider our misconceptions of nature. Naturally derived products can be effective—even when it comes to your oral care routine. 

The new Tom’s of Maine Whiten+ natural toothpaste is a gentle-yet-effective formula that removes up to 95% of surface stains after two weeks of daily use. At Tom’s of Maine, we never underestimate nature. 

Not convinced? Below, we’re revealing how Tom’s of Maine sources the key ingredients in its new vegan formula—and breaking down how the toothpaste promotes a healthy, white smile.

Tom’s of Maine Whiten+

Price: $6
Image by Tom's of Maine / Contributor
1.

Sodium bicarbonate

Source: Nahcolite, the pure mineral form of baking soda found in natural deposits. 

Better known as baking soda, this naturally occurring compound neutralizes acidity. The alkaline ingredient is often used as a natural cleaner—and its polishing properties extend to your enamel. The slight abrasiveness of baking soda helps polish your teeth, while the alkalizing effect supports mouth freshness.

Fast Fact:

Not all baking soda is naturally occurring. The most widely available form is often manufactured from refined minerals mined from the Earth. Tom’s of Maine carefully researched alternatives before finding nahcolite, which is the most natural form of baking soda.
2.

Hydrated Silica

Source: Silica, an abundant compound that covers about 12% of Earth’s surface. 

This odorless, tasteless white powder is a common ingredient in toothpaste. The abrasive agent scrubs away surface stains and plaque—which can help prevent the build-up of tartar. Just be sure any formula you opt for with hydrated silica has a dentin abrasivity score of 250 or less, like Tom’s of Maine Whiten+, to ensure it’s not too harsh on enamel.

3.

Organic Coconut Oil

Source: Organic coconuts 

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer—but its potential health benefits go beyond moisture. Early research shows coconut oil can reduce oral microbial load and decrease plaque. However it’s best to always think of coconut oil as an addition to your oral care routine and not a replacement.

4.

Sorbitol

Source: Corn

Sorbitol is a naturally occurring sugar alcohol that’s found in fruits, berries, and vegetables. Unlike sugar, it’s non-cariogenic or doesn't promote tooth decay. Instead this natural sweetener encourages saliva production to prevent dry mouth (which can lead to more plaque).

The takeaway

Price: $6

The takeaway

Opting for products made from naturally sourced and derived ingredients doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice effectiveness. The new Tom’s of Maine Whiten+ toothpaste removes 95% of surface stains* without peroxide or SLS. Instead the enamel-safe formula relies on naturally derived ingredients to promote a whiter smile—all carefully sourced to have the least environmental impact under Tom’s of Maine Stewardship Model. That means you still get the fresh mouth feel of a minty toothpaste but can know that you’ve done good, for real.

*After 2 weeks of twice daily use
