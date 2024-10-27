The nectarlife Nourishing Whipped Soap is made with glycerin to cleanse and retain moisture and almond oil to hydrate and soothe. It’s available in eight scents, such as Lemon Squeeze , Watermelon Splash, Black Ice, and Peach Sangria. You’ll notice the whipped soaps come in a ton of fun, bright colors, and I love that the brand uses dye-free colorants.