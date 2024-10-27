Skip to Content
Beauty

I Tried The Nectarlife Whipped Soap For 2 Weeks & My Skin Feels So Much Smoother

Carleigh Ferrante
October 27, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of woman in bath tub on purple background with additional image of nectarlife whipped soap
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sponsored: This article was produced in partnership with nectarlife.

If you asked me three weeks ago, I would have been certain I didn’t need to add a whipped soap to my shower lineup. I’m all about efficiency, and my routine was already getting pretty lengthy.

Of course, that was before I tried this Nourishing Whipped Soap from nectarlife. The creamy, sudsy formula doubles as a body cleanser and a shaving cream; so it actually streamlines my routine. 

After my first use, I already understood why this bestselling soap has nearly 1,000 perfect 5-star reviews. It glides on like velvet, rinses off with no mess, and leaves my skin feeling so smooth.

What is nectarlife?

Founded in 2014 by Tom Taicher, nectarlife makes a line of cruelty-free bath and body products. The brand brings a whimsical, joyful vibe to everyday items like soaps, scrubs, and bath bombs.

Nectarlife products are mostly vegan, with a blend of natural and synthetic ingredients. There is no animal testing, and the brand is striving to make the entire line 100% vegan in the future.

Here's what nectarlife currently offers:

  • Bath & Shower products
  • Nectar Elite Skincare line
  • Face & Body products
  • Soaps
  • Home & Accessories

Nectarlife also has gift sets, bundles, and products with customizable fragrances. 

For the purpose of this review I tested the Nourishing Whipped Soap, one of the brand’s bestselling products with nearly 1,000 5-star ratings and reviews.

photo of four whipped soap containers in writer's apartment
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What is the Whipped Soap?

This nourishing formula is a shower-time powerhouse, particularly for those of us who don’t like piling on tons of products. It doubles as a shaving cream and a creamy, hydrating cleanser—and it leaves your skin unbelievably smooth after each use.

The nectarlife Nourishing Whipped Soap is made with glycerin to cleanse and retain moisture and almond oil to hydrate and soothe. It’s available in eight scents, such as Lemon Squeeze , Watermelon Splash, Black Ice, and Peach Sangria. You’ll notice the whipped soaps come in a ton of fun, bright colors, and I love that the brand uses dye-free colorants.

My experience testing nectarlife’s Whipped Soap

I spent two weeks testing the nectarlife Whipped Soaps. I tried the Lavender Blossom, Vanilla Sugar, Fruit Smoothie, and Ocean Bree scents. 

The first time I tested the Whipped Soap, I used it solely as a cleanser—and I instantly knew I would love the formula as a shaving cream. It’s rich and fluffy and feels so smooth against your skin. 

I expected the whipped texture to just sit on my skin, but it actually lathered up more than most liquid shower soaps. And I didn’t feel at all sticky afterwards.

In fact, it was quite the opposite. The soap rinsed right off (without leaving clumps or stains on my floor!) and my skin felt clean and nourished after the shower.

A few days later I lathered up the Lavender Blossom whipped soap (my favorite of the scents I tried!) for a shave, and was impressed by the velvety glide as I used my razor against it. 

I’ll sometimes have irritation after trying a new shaving cream, but the nectarlife Whipped Soap one caused no issues. 

A few more perks:

  • It doesn’t leave behind a mess.
  • The wide-mouth container makes it easy to scoop out the formula (so you can get the last drop!).
  • The scents are not too overpowering.
photo of nectarlife whipped soap in container in writer's hand
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What I'd change about nectarlife

While I love that nectarlife uses some natural ingredients, I do try to steer clear of synthetic add-ins—and the Whipped Soap has a longer ingredient list than I’d prefer.

I also wish nectarlife had more of an existing sustainability push when it comes to the packaging and shipping materials. 

That said, I do appreciate that the brand says is it making efforts in those areas and I’m looking forward to see that happen.

The takeaway

Since I started testing nectarlife’s Nourishing Whipped Soap, my skin looks and feels smoother and my showers are more streamlined. Whether you need a deeply moisturizing body wash or a nourishing shave cream, I recommend giving these fun soaps a shot.

