I Thought Body Oil Was A Waste Of Money Until I Tried This Clean Formula

While I could wax on about how well it absorbs and how soft my skin feels, I think the "shave test" was the moment I knew this oil was different. Typically, shaving leaves my skin irritated and I have to be extremely careful about what I apply afterward (or my body breaks out in tiny red bumps). Unlike other body moisturizers, this all-natural one didn't cause any stinging or burning. That meant I could finally give my skin much-needed TLC right after shaving instead of waiting a few hours.