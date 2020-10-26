Your Dry Skin Will Drink Up These 13 Natural & Clean Body Lotions
Keeping your skin hydrated isn't just an aesthetic thing—although smooth, glowing skin all over isn't a bad trade-off. You need a good body moisturizer to support your skin barrier and soothe inflammation. Not to mention, finding a good natural moisturizer is a dreamy sensorial experience. However, it's also a personal one too: Some may prefer a thin, spreadable option with good slip; others like a dense cream that's practically thick as butter.
No matter what you're looking for, we found the best of the best.
Costa Brazil Creme Para O Corpo
Let this luxe cream sink into skin: You'll be hooked instantly. The botanicals are sourced and inspired by the company's home country, Brazil—and they're nothing short of inspired. There's the hydrating tucuma seed oil, the brightening murumuru butter, and smoothing cacay oil.
Creme Para O Corpo, Costa Brazil ($54)
Follain Everywhere Lotion
If you are one who wants a quick dry down time and an easy slip, here's your moisturizer. The effortless lotion glides on and imparts a lovely, subtle scent. You'll also love it for the loads of nutrients with actives of aloe, lavender oil, and cocoa seed butter.
Everywhere Lotion, Follain ($28)
Karite Shea Butter Mini Shea Cream
Looking for something you can always have on hand? Here's a travel-friendly cream that's absolutely delicious. The blend of shea, palm, and a few other actives means your skin is fully fed with fatty acids and vitamins. Also: Karité's palm oil is sustainably sourced from Ghana, without harming the rainforests.
Mini Shea Cream, Karite Shea Butter ($36)
Love, Beauty & Planet Cedar Wood & Marula Oil Body Lotion
A very eco-friendly and economically-friendly option, this woodsy lotion is 95% naturally derived. This includes sustainably sourced natural fragrance oils, marula oil, and other botanicals. Another bonus: The bottle is 100% recycled plastic.
Cedar Wood & Marula Oil Body Lotion, Love, Beauty & Planet ($6.99)
Eu'Genia Shea Essence Of Lavender Shea Butter
OK, if you're a fan of shea butter—go straight to the source. This balm is made with organic shea nuts, and each tub has at least 80% pure unrefined shea butter. Read: It's filled with vitamins A, E, F, and K. Plus, it's a great multitasker: Use it on your cuticles, hands, body, hair, you name it.
Shea Essence Of Lavender Shea Butter, Eu'Genia ($12)
Burt's Bees Sensitive Hand & Body Lotion
Those with inflammatory skin conditions like eczema know how important a good lotion is. However, finding one that's sensitive skin-safe may be a challenge (fragrances and certain natural botanicals can be irritating to those with eczema). This aloe vera option is approved by the National Eczema Association.
Sensitive Hand & Body Lotion, Burt's Bees ($8.99)
The Honest Company Gently Nourishing Face & Body Lotion
A non-greasy, fragrance-free hydrator that keeps you supple all day long. It's also head-to-toe hydration: It's high-quality enough to use on your face, as well as full body. The lotion is made with natural jojoba and almond oil (so you get a few bonus antioxidants, too).
Gently Nourishing Face & Body Lotion, The Honest Company ($9.99)
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Body Butter
A texture experience you're sure to adore: It has the nourishing feel of a cream, but with a distinct light and air of a mousse. As for the formula? We'll simple: 100% pure, natural argan oil. So if argan is one your favorite oils, you'll be sure to be equally obsessed with this version.
Whipped Argan Body Butter, Josie Maran ($36)
Necessaire The Body Lotion
This is like a multivitamin for your skin. First up there's niacinamide (or vitamin B3) to moisturize and nourish skin; then there's vitamin A, C, and E, to add antioxidant protection; finally there are omega-6 and -9 to help support your skin barrier function.
The Body Lotion, Necessaire ($25)
SkinFix Resurface+ AHA Renewing Body Cream
OK, so you know how face creams and serums often come with hydrating and exfoliating ingredients in the same batch? Well think of that, but for your full body. It contains a natural AHA blend to ever-so-gently buff the skin. This is ideal for anyone who may experience body acne, as it will help slough off excess dead skin cells.
Resurface+ AHA Renewing Body Cream, SkinFix ($45)
Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream
While your facial skin is more sensitive to signs of aging, your body does experience it as well. If this is a concern for you, consider a lotion with healthy aging actives. This has Indian almost to help tighten and tone loose skin and purslane extract to support rejuvenation.
Anti-Aging Body Cream, Dr. Barbara Sturm ($95)
Beneath Your Mask Heal Vegan Whipped Skin Souffle
A nutrient-dense blend of shea butter, vitamin E, and botanical oils (like sweet almond, grapeseed, and golden jojoba) this is as decadent as the name suggests. In one pass of the cream, your skin will feel luxuriously pampered, trust us.
Heal Vegan Whipped Skin Souffle, Beneath Your Mask ($80)
Hanahana Beauty Eucalyptus Shea Body Butter
We love eucalyptus around here as it can be equal parts calming and invigorating. That's how we would describe this body butter, too. Slather on the shea, cocoa Butter and mango butter blend day or night to lift your mood or Zen you out.
Eucalyptus Shea Body Butter, Hanahana Beauty ($26)
And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.