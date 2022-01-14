Want to keep things simple? Here’s a non-greasy, fragrance-free hydrator that keeps you supple all day long. It's also head-to-toe hydration: It's high-quality enough to use on your face, as well as full body. The lotion is made with natural jojoba and almond oils that are non-comedogenic enough for the delicate facial skin, but also work as fabulous hydrators (a not so small bonus: you get a few bonus antioxidants, too).

Gently Nourishing Face & Body Lotion, The Honest Co. ($10.99)