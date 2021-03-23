Oat Oil: Skin & Hair Benefits, Cautions & More For This Soothing Botanical Extract

It’s no secret that oats can do wonders for our skin. There are dozens of creams, lotions, and soaks filled with oatmeal benefits for the skin like softening, moisturizing and even treating skin conditions like eczema. Let’s face it, oats and supple skin go together like peanut butter and jelly. That’s why we perked up when we got wind of the increasingly popular new oil popping up all over the beauty industry. Enter, oat oil.

We know—there are, what feels like, hundreds of oils that are chock-full of benefits for the skin, but since oats and oatmeal are already known to work wonders on your complexions, we consider this newbie a must-try. Keep reading to learn more about why this oil is worth slathering on, stat.